OCHS Proudly Presents Classic Movie Night at Historic Landmark Oswego Theatre
The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) proudly presents the annual Classic Movie Night fundraiser event. This year celebrates the 70th anniversary of the legendary musical masterpiece “Singin’ in the Rain.” It will be featured on Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the historic landmark Oswego Theatre at 138 W. Second St. All proceeds from this special night will support the ongoing maintenance and preservation of the iconic landmark Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego.
2nd Annual Fulton Halloween Decorating Contest Announced
The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton. “This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,” Shue said....
Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
John L. Thompson – September 26, 2022
John L. “Jack” Thompson, 83, of Oswego passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Jack was the son of the late J. Gilbert and Elsie (Lewis) Thompson. Jack was a graduate of Oswego High School. He spent many years in the bar &...
Fulton Fire Department, Red Cross Help Families Stay Safe With Free Smoke Alarms
The City of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information. The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the city school district...
Employees Awarded for 35 Years of Loyal Service to OCO
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 35 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured above from left are Education Services Dietician Patricia Williams, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, and Health and Nutrition Financial Assistant Elaine Briggs. Absent from photo is Corporate Credit/Collections Specialist Sue Lorenz.
Adopt A Pet Today: Shirley and Squiggy
Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
