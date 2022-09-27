Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Robert Alan Revis, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Revis, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born June 28, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd Revis and the late Lois (Horton) Revis. Bob served in the United States Army...
27 First News
Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93, of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, 2022, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Marye was born September 13, 1929, in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland.
27 First News
Helen (McGeehen) Cake Sokoloff, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Cake Sokoloff, 96, passed away peacefully at her home and was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Mrs. Sokoloff was born June 12, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Flossie...
27 First News
Patricia L. Egolf, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Egolf, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born April 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Patricia Powers Lisko. Pat was a graduate of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Mitchel McCarthy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by. Rev. Michael Swierz, for Mitchel McCarthy, 29, who passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mitchel was born October 24, 1992, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
27 First News
Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle. A lifelong...
27 First News
Corey Thomas Hall Blake, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health. He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake. Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Antionette D. Marotti, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Antionette (Toni) D Marotti, 89, of Girard Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Toni was born June 19, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Como) Marotti. She graduated in 1952 from East High School,...
27 First News
Mary Rose Lorant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Lorant, 83, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mary Rose was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Toth Zolka and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1956...
27 First News
Leah (Drivere) Manning, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leah (Drivere) Manning, 95, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Manning was born on Sunday, December 26, 1926, in Farrell, the eighth of ten children to Joseph and Leota (Leary) Drivere. Leah attended Farrell schools...
27 First News
John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
27 First News
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
27 First News
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Ralph E. Nudo, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo. He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in...
27 First News
Cleta M. Gosser, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleta M. Gosser, 80, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland. Cleta was born on February 10, 1942, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Cletis and Evelyn Allen. Cleta worked as a nail tech for many years. She was...
27 First News
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
27 First News
Bessie Smith, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Smith, 89, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Liberty Healthcare Center. She was born August 10, 1933, in Boyers, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Hoy Vernon and Zena Dena (Mullinax) White. On November 20, 1952, she married Howard...
27 First News
Cynthia A. Tsarnas, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia A. Tsarnas, 70, passed away Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, with her family by her side. Cynthia was born November 29, 1951, in Canton, the daughter of Louis Valantasis and Irene Kiminis. She lived in Massillon prior to coming to the Campbell / Youngstown...
Comments / 0