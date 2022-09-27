ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's student borrower forgiveness program updated to exclude private loans

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating...
Joe Biden

