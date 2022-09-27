The last several years have been difficult for the working people of America. Inflation is soaring at a pace not seen since the early 1980s, eating up wage increases. If they have a 401(k) or retirement plan tied to the stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slid about 19% so far in 2022 (Sept. 23). COVID-19 and climate hazards have been making workplace conditions more perilous.

To identify the worst states for working people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the index scores for Best and Worst States to Work in America report published by Oxfam, a global organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice. All data in the Oxfam report is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022. The index is based on state policies in three areas: wages (40% of overall score); worker protections (35% of overall score); and rights to organize (25% of overall score). The minimum wage and the MIT calculation for living wage in each state also comes from the report. The population that is food insecure comes from the Department of Agriculture Economic Research Initiative. 2021 unemployment and labor force size come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the poverty rate comes from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Based on data from Oxfam, the six worst states for working people are in the South: North Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and South Carolina. All six have minimum wage set at the federally mandated $7.25 an hour. Mississippi has the highest food insecurity and poverty rates, and Tennessee has the lowest MIT-calculated living wage.

A higher minimum wage can make a difference. For example, Washington state has the highest minimum wage of any state at $14.49 an hour. A full-time minimum wage job in that state pays about $30,000 a year. In neighboring Idaho, where the minimum is $7.25 an hour, the same job pays $15,080 annually. (Here are 50 cities with huge populations living on food stamps .)

The next four worst states for working people are Plains states Oklahoma and Kansas and Western states Idaho and Utah. All 10 of these states are right-to-work states , where union activity is discouraged. (These are the states with the highest union membership .)

Click here to see the worst states for working people.

50. Oregon

> Best States to Work Index Score: 86.7

> Minimum wage: $13.50 -- 5th highest

> MIT living wage: $41.36 -- 6th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.2% -- 15th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.2% -- 23rd highest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.2% -- 20th highest

> Labor force: 2,148,333

49. California

> Best States to Work Index Score: 85.6

> Minimum wage: $14.00 -- 3rd highest

> MIT living wage: $46.75 -- the highest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.8% -- 18th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.3% -- 21st highest

> 2021 unemployment: 7.3% -- the highest

> Labor force: 18,923,194

ALSO READ: 50 Cities With Huge Populations Living on Food Stamps

48. Washington

> Best States to Work Index Score: 83.3

> Minimum wage: $14.49 -- the highest

> MIT living wage: $37.66 -- 19th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 8.8% -- 10th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 9.9% -- 5th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.2% -- 20th highest

> Labor force: 3,913,513

47. New York

> Best States to Work Index Score: 79.3

> Minimum wage: $13.20 -- 6th highest

> MIT living wage: $43.10 -- 5th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.5% -- 24th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 13.9% -- 13th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 6.9% -- 3rd highest

> Labor force: 9,441,458

46. Massachusetts

> Best States to Work Index Score: 76.4

> Minimum wage: $14.25 -- 2nd highest

> MIT living wage: $43.77 -- 3rd highest

> Food insecurity rate: 8.4% -- 7th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.4% -- 11th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.7% -- 12th highest

> Labor force: 3,750,870

45. Connecticut

> Best States to Work Index Score: 75.3

> Minimum wage: $14.00 -- 3rd highest

> MIT living wage: $40.76 -- 7th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.8% -- 13th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.1% -- 6th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 6.3% -- 6th highest

> Labor force: 1,855,923

44. New Jersey

> Best States to Work Index Score: 74.8

> Minimum wage: $13.00 -- 7th highest

> MIT living wage: $43.44 -- 4th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 8.4% -- 7th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.2% -- 8th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 6.3% -- 6th highest

> Labor force: 4,661,087

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs Last Month

43. Colorado

> Best States to Work Index Score: 68.4

> Minimum wage: $12.56 -- 10th highest

> MIT living wage: $40.11 -- 9th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.1% -- 24th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 9.7% -- 4th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.4% -- 18th highest

> Labor force: 3,156,110

42. Illinois

> Best States to Work Index Score: 67.8

> Minimum wage: $12.00 -- 14th highest

> MIT living wage: $38.42 -- 15th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.2% -- 15th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.1% -- 25th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 6.1% -- 9th highest

> Labor force: 6,318,915

41. Vermont

> Best States to Work Index Score: 66.7

> Minimum wage: $12.55 -- 11th highest

> MIT living wage: $39.53 -- 10th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 8.6% -- 9th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.3% -- 9th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.4% -- 8th lowest

> Labor force: 328,216

40. New Mexico

> Best States to Work Index Score: 65.6

> Minimum wage: $11.50 -- 15th highest

> MIT living wage: $36.61 -- 20th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 13.4% -- 7th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 18.4% -- 3rd highest

> 2021 unemployment: 6.8% -- 4th highest

> Labor force: 943,356

39. Maine

> Best States to Work Index Score: 65.6

> Minimum wage: $12.75 -- 9th highest

> MIT living wage: $39.06 -- 12th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.4% -- 19th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.5% -- 21st lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.6% -- 24th lowest

> Labor force: 681,884

ALSO READ: Cities That Will Add the Most Jobs by 2060 According to Economists

38. Maryland

> Best States to Work Index Score: 63.0

> Minimum wage: $12.50 -- 12th highest

> MIT living wage: $40.40 -- 8th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.2% -- 15th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.3% -- 10th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.8% -- 11th highest

> Labor force: 3,175,550

37. Rhode Island

> Best States to Work Index Score: 60.7

> Minimum wage: $12.25 -- 13th highest

> MIT living wage: $38.11 -- 16th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 8.2% -- 5th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.4% -- 20th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.6% -- 15th highest

> Labor force: 571,034

36. Nevada

> Best States to Work Index Score: 60.4

> Minimum wage: $10.50 -- 19th highest

> MIT living wage: $36.58 -- 19th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.9% -- 12th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 14.1% -- 11th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 7.2% -- 2nd highest

> Labor force: 1,504,761

35. Minnesota

> Best States to Work Index Score: 58.6

> Minimum wage: $10.33 -- 22nd highest

> MIT living wage: $38.90 -- 14th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 7.0% -- 3rd lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 9.3% -- 3rd lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.4% -- 8th lowest

> Labor force: 3,021,360

34. Hawaii

> Best States to Work Index Score: 57.9

> Minimum wage: $10.10 -- 23rd highest

> MIT living wage: $45.71 -- 2nd highest

> Food insecurity rate: 8.9% -- 11th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.2% -- 18th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.7% -- 12th highest

> Labor force: 668,413

ALSO READ: States With the Most Job Openings Right Now

33. Arizona

> Best States to Work Index Score: 52.0

> Minimum wage: $12.80 -- 8th highest

> MIT living wage: $37.82 -- 18th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.0% -- 22nd highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.8% -- 19th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.9% -- 24th highest

> Labor force: 3,518,425

32. Delaware

> Best States to Work Index Score: 51.1

> Minimum wage: $10.50 -- 19th highest

> MIT living wage: $38.93 -- 13th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.9% -- 20th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.6% -- 22nd lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.3% -- 19th highest

> Labor force: 496,430

31. Virginia

> Best States to Work Index Score: 49.6

> Minimum wage: $11.00 -- 17th highest

> MIT living wage: $39.18 -- 11th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 8.5% -- 8th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.2% -- 7th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.9% -- 16th lowest

> Labor force: 4,267,656

30. Ohio

> Best States to Work Index Score: 49.1

> Minimum wage: $9.30 -- 24th lowest

> MIT living wage: $34.83 -- 7th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.6% -- 15th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 13.4% -- 16th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.1% -- 22nd highest

> Labor force: 5,736,882

29. Alaska

> Best States to Work Index Score: 43.7

> Minimum wage: $10.34 -- 21st highest

> MIT living wage: $36.40 -- 18th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.6% -- 23rd highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.5% -- 12th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 6.4% -- 5th highest

> Labor force: 354,936

ALSO READ: Union Membership In All 50 States

28. Nebraska

> Best States to Work Index Score: 43.4

> Minimum wage: $9.00 -- 22nd lowest

> MIT living wage: $37.36 -- 22nd highest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.5% -- 24th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.8% -- 13th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 2.5% -- the lowest

> Labor force: 1,049,033

27. Montana

> Best States to Work Index Score: 42.9

> Minimum wage: $9.20 -- 23rd lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.92 -- 23rd lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.4% -- 25th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.9% -- 24th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.4% -- 8th lowest

> Labor force: 549,743

26. South Dakota

> Best States to Work Index Score: 42.2

> Minimum wage: $9.95 -- 25th highest

> MIT living wage: $33.83 -- 2nd lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.1% -- 12th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.3% -- 22nd highest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.1% -- 3rd lowest

> Labor force: 468,015

25. New Hampshire

> Best States to Work Index Score: 41.7

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $37.04 -- 25th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 5.7% -- the lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 7.2% -- the lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.5% -- 9th lowest

> Labor force: 755,422

24. Florida

> Best States to Work Index Score: 37.9

> Minimum wage: $10.00 -- 24th highest

> MIT living wage: $37.25 -- 23rd highest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.1% -- 24th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 13.1% -- 17th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.6% -- 24th lowest

> Labor force: 10,312,768

ALSO READ: 50 Cities With Huge Populations Living on Food Stamps

23. Missouri

> Best States to Work Index Score: 37.3

> Minimum wage: $11.15 -- 16th highest

> MIT living wage: $37.10 -- 24th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.5% -- 17th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.7% -- 20th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.4% -- 21st lowest

> Labor force: 3,062,449

22. Michigan

> Best States to Work Index Score: 36.0

> Minimum wage: $9.87 -- 25th lowest

> MIT living wage: $35.94 -- 14th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.8% -- 13th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 13.1% -- 18th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.9% -- 10th highest

> Labor force: 4,776,110

21. Pennsylvania

> Best States to Work Index Score: 33.4

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.34 -- 16th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.9% -- 20th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.1% -- 25th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 6.3% -- 6th highest

> Labor force: 6,406,185

20. Arkansas

> Best States to Work Index Score: 29.5

> Minimum wage: $11.00 -- 17th highest

> MIT living wage: $34.81 -- 6th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 12.6% -- 9th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 16.3% -- 6th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.0% -- 18th lowest

> Labor force: 1,332,620

19. West Virginia

> Best States to Work Index Score: 29.4

> Minimum wage: $8.75 -- 21st lowest

> MIT living wage: $34.88 -- 8th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 15.1% -- 2nd highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 16.8% -- 4th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.0% -- 23rd highest

> Labor force: 788,826

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs Last Month

18. Kentucky

> Best States to Work Index Score: 26.8

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $34.49 -- 4th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 13.8% -- 6th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 16.5% -- 5th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.7% -- 25th lowest

> Labor force: 2,036,942

17. Indiana

> Best States to Work Index Score: 26.4

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $34.73 -- 5th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.6% -- 15th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 12.2% -- 24th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.6% -- 11th lowest

> Labor force: 3,321,548

16. Wyoming

> Best States to Work Index Score: 25.4

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $33.88 -- 3rd lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.5% -- 17th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.4% -- 19th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.5% -- 22nd lowest

> Labor force: 290,404

15. Wisconsin

> Best States to Work Index Score: 25.1

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.34 -- 16th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.7% -- 17th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 10.8% -- 14th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.8% -- 14th lowest

> Labor force: 3,134,439

14. Iowa

> Best States to Work Index Score: 24.9

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $37.87 -- 17th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 6.9% -- 2nd lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.1% -- 17th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.2% -- 19th lowest

> Labor force: 1,676,075

ALSO READ: Cities That Will Add the Most Jobs by 2060 According to Economists

13. North Dakota

> Best States to Work Index Score: 24.1

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $34.94 -- 9th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 7.9% -- 4th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.1% -- 16th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.7% -- 12th lowest

> Labor force: 406,187

12. Tennessee

> Best States to Work Index Score: 23.1

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $33.17 -- the lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 12.5% -- 10th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 13.6% -- 14th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.3% -- 20th lowest

> Labor force: 3,327,966

11. Louisiana

> Best States to Work Index Score: 23.0

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.96 -- 24th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 14.8% -- 3rd highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 19.6% -- the highest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.5% -- 17th highest

> Labor force: 2,062,492

10. Idaho

> Best States to Work Index Score: 21.4

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.99 -- 25th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 9.6% -- 16th lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.0% -- 15th lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.6% -- 11th lowest

> Labor force: 917,056

9. Utah

> Best States to Work Index Score: 18.9

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.86 -- 22nd lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.0% -- 22nd lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 8.6% -- 2nd lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 2.7% -- 2nd lowest

> Labor force: 1,681,494

ALSO READ: States With the Most Job Openings Right Now

8. Oklahoma

> Best States to Work Index Score: 18.8

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $35.47 -- 11th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 14.6% -- 4th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 15.6% -- 8th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.8% -- 14th lowest

> Labor force: 1,854,234

7. Kansas

> Best States to Work Index Score: 18.5

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $37.45 -- 21st highest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.3% -- 20th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 11.7% -- 23rd lowest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.2% -- 4th lowest

> Labor force: 1,495,665

6. South Carolina

> Best States to Work Index Score: 12.5

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $37.61 -- 20th highest

> Food insecurity rate: 11.2% -- 21st highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 14.6% -- 9th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.0% -- 18th lowest

> Labor force: 2,364,366

5. Texas

> Best States to Work Index Score: 11.6

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $35.75 -- 13th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 13.3% -- 8th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 14.2% -- 10th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.7% -- 12th highest

> Labor force: 14,220,446

4. Alabama

> Best States to Work Index Score: 10.1

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $35.02 -- 10th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 14.0% -- 5th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 16.1% -- 7th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.4% -- 8th lowest

> Labor force: 2,246,993

ALSO READ: Union Membership In All 50 States

3. Georgia

> Best States to Work Index Score: 7.5

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.80 -- 21st lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 10.0% -- 22nd lowest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 14.0% -- 12th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 3.9% -- 16th lowest

> Labor force: 5,186,969

2. Mississippi

> Best States to Work Index Score: 7.1

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $35.67 -- 12th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 15.3% -- the highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 19.4% -- 2nd highest

> 2021 unemployment: 5.6% -- 15th highest

> Labor force: 1,254,239

1. North Carolina

> Best States to Work Index Score: 4.6

> Minimum wage: $7.25 -- 20th lowest

> MIT living wage: $36.37 -- 17th lowest

> Food insecurity rate: 12.1% -- 11th highest

> Poverty rate, 2021: 13.4% -- 15th highest

> 2021 unemployment: 4.8% -- 25th highest

> Labor force: 4,959,672

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.