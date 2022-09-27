Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis TCU Postgame
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis met with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to TCU.
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof TCU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Recruits React: Texas 38, West Virginia 20
The Texas Longhorns put on a show on Saturday defeating Big 12 Conference foe West Virginia at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. There were recruiting targets in the audience and they came away impressed, top to bottom.
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Blowout Loss to TCU
The Horned Frogs embarrassed the Sooners, handing Brent Venables his second straight loss on Saturday afternoon.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Did Kentucky Utilize Chris Rodriguez Enough in His Season Debut?
Of all the storylines entering Saturday's SEC clash between Kentucky and Ole Miss, none were more important than the return of Chris Rodriguez to the Wildcats' backfield. The program's sixth all-time leading rusher provided 112 yards of offense and a touchdown in Oxford, 72 of which came on ...
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
Oklahoma has to bounce back against TCU, right? Not so fast
If Oklahoma thinks it can walk into Fort Worth and get a W over TCU, the Sooners are mistaken. Overlooking Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs on the road would be a terrible idea for Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners program. OU fell at home to Kansas State last Saturday....
J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, a health scare that won't sideline him Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday,...
Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey Active in Week 4 vs. Cardinals
The running back has been dealing with a thigh injury all week.
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Meets Young Fan Wearing His College Jersey
The excitement level of one West Virginia fan about the arrival of top rated commit Rodney Gallagher is clear. Gallagher’s sister Alyssa posted a video on Twitter of a little boy walking over to the Laurel Highlands High School football star wearing a WVU jersey. And the jersey wasn’t of just any Mountaineer, but a future one. The boy was wearing a custom number 2 Gallagher WVU jersey.
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas
These three things should help lead West Virginia to a victory.
Broncos inactives: D.J. Jones cleared to play in Week 4
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are all inactive this week.
Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their 2022 season Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen, and current betting odds.
Bluefield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
How to watch Marshall vs. Gardner-Webb: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
