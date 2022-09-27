Read full article on original website
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Christchurch
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Dorset. It happened in Barrack Road, Christchurch, shortly before 08:50 BST. The rider, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. Barrack Road at the junction of Avenue Road, where the collision happened, was closed to allow emergency services to investigate.
BBC
Rochdale crash: Disqualified driver killed friend in 120mph crash
A man who killed his friend while driving at 120mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed. Prosper Mhepo, 27, died after Alan McDonagh, then 18, crashed into a building in Rochdale in March after being pursued by police. Officers noticed McDonagh, who had been bailed after a hit-and-run in...
BBC
Tate Modern: Boy thrown from 10th floor making progress
A young boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery has shown "clear improvement" in his sight, his family has said. The child, then aged six, suffered multiple injuries when he was attacked by Jonty Bravery in August 2019. Bravery, who has autism, lived...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death
Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Rolex robbery accused feared death when arrested
A black man feared he would be "killed" after being bundled to the floor and arrested by police, a court was told. Met officers Sgt Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford and PC Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex deny assault by beating of Emmanuel Ugborokefe. The victim was waiting...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Police make eight more arrests
Police have made eight further arrests as part of their investigation into disorder in East Leicester. Leicestershire Police said the latest arrests, in the week up to Friday 30 September, had taken the total up to 55. Major disorder broke out on Saturday 17 September amid tensions between parts of...
BBC
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder arrest over Liverpool shooting
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their house in Liverpool on 22 August. Merseyside Police said the suspect, from Dovecot, had been taken...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
BBC
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Family urges killer to reveal location of bodies
The man convicted of one of Scotland's longest unsolved murders has been urged by the family of the victims to reveal where their bodies lie. William MacDowell, 80, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing his former lover Renee MacRae and their son Andrew in November 1976.
BBC
Basingstoke: Teenage girl flees men after attempted kidnapping
A teenage girl was able to run free after two men attempted to kidnap her in Basingstoke. The girl was walking along Scotney Road, near Maple Crescent, at about 08:15 BST on Wednesday. A man was riding a bike behind her and, moments later, a second man in a plain...
BBC
Moors Murders: No remains yet found in search for Keith Bennett
Police searching for Moors murderers' victim Keith Bennett have said no identifiable human remains have so far been found, as excavations continue. The 12-year-old was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and his partner Myra Hindley in the 1960s. He disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his...
BBC
Cardiff mum denies manslaughter and neglect of three-year-old
A woman has denied neglecting and killing her three-year-old son. Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, is charged with the manslaughter of her son Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on 29 June 2020. She is also charged with two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person...
