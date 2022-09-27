Read full article on original website
Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
Berks woman now living in Florida asking for help as she cares for animals at shelter after Ian
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, now living in Florida, has been staying at an animal shelter since Tuesday because of Ian. She's been caring for nearly 100 animals inside of a shelter in Cape Coral, Florida. "I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be than at...
University of Illinois, IDPH look to school wastewater to detect next COVID-19 outbreak
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a new way to test for coronavirus and the flu virus at some elementary and high schools in Illinois. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek explained how students may not even realize it's happening. Call it a school experiment for the sake of public health.
PA's Chief Justice Max Baer has passed away, Wolf orders flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has confirmed the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer died at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old. Justice Debra Todd now becomes Chief Justice of Pennsylvania. On behalf of the Court, Justice Todd gave the following statement:. "This...
Fall festival in South Whitehall Twp. has vendors, activities, and live music
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the fall season, you've got plenty of options around our area. South Whitehall Township is hosting it's 2nd annual fall festival. There will be a wide variety of local vendors, activities for kids, and live music.
Coroner IDs Easton man killed in small plane crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man killed after a small plane crashed in Salisbury Township Wednesday. Keith Kozel, 49, of Easton, was killed after the plane crashed in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township, near the Little Lehigh Creek, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
Single vehicle crash, high school student fatally injured
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Police officers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash in the 600 Block of Contention Lane on Saturday, October 1. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student at Conestoga High School, sustained fatal injuries while the passenger's injuries were less...
