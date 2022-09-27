ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFMZ-TV Online

Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs Easton man killed in small plane crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man killed after a small plane crashed in Salisbury Township Wednesday. Keith Kozel, 49, of Easton, was killed after the plane crashed in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township, near the Little Lehigh Creek, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Single vehicle crash, high school student fatally injured

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Police officers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash in the 600 Block of Contention Lane on Saturday, October 1. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student at Conestoga High School, sustained fatal injuries while the passenger's injuries were less...
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA

