Alleged DWI Motorist Who Struck ‘No Parking’ Sign Arrested
Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling north on South Lamine Wednesday night around 10 p.m., leave the left side of the roadway, strike a “no parking” sign, then drive off. A traffic stop was later conducted at 11th and Massachusetts. Investigation revealed that the driver, 44-year-old Holly B....
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
krcgtv.com
Man in custody following assault in Pettis County
Pettis County — A man accused of assaulting an elderly man leaving him with serious injuries is in custody. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders said in a post on Facebook Jason James along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, were both taken into custody just outside Bolivar, Missouri Friday afternoon.
KMBC.com
Sheriff's office says suspect who shot an Excelsior Springs officer has died, suspect identified
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of shooting at two Excelsior Springs police officers Saturday night has died from his injuries. Investigators said the Excelsior Springs officers spotted a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
kttn.com
Linn County man sentenced on charges of hindering procesuction and tampering with evidence
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was sentenced in Linn County on September 29th on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. Clay Creech of Sumner was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gilman City Man Indicted on Multiple Charges Requests Change of Venue
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of Harassment and Assault has requested a change of venue. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury on eight felony counts of Harassment in the first degree and nine counts of fourth degree Assault.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of September includes several investigations and arrests. September 16th, deputies in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation arrested 33-year-old Sherry Gayle Ritchie of Chillicothe on a Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of theft. In addition, the officer found alleged drug paraphernalia and other evidence. She was also arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead
A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.
krcgtv.com
Rape and Abuse Crisis Service brings awareness to domestic violence in Linn County
Linn — October is domestic violence awareness month and Rape and Abuse Crisis Service better knows as RACS, held it's first ever Everyone Walks for RACS event in Osage County. RACS, is a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence in 9 counties in Missouri. According to Executive Director...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Report for Wednesday and Thursday. Chillicothe Police responded to 94 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 8:13 am, Checking well-being of resident in the 300 block of Martin Street was requested, the caller was concerned the resident was possibly deceased. Officers and Emergency Services responded and the 74-year-old resident was found to be deceased. The Coroner’s Office was contacted and took custody of the body.
kttn.com
Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
Suspicious death under investigation in Independence
The Independence Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near East Truman Road and South Franklin Drive.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chula Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Livingston County Court
A Chula woman faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Brandi Lynn Glosser faces felony charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list both charges from March 2. Glosser waived...
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on September 26th on a technical probation violation and another on a felony charge. Thirty-five-year-old Dan Peters’s alleged probation violation involved special conditions, involving termination from the Third Circuit Treatment Court. His original charge was first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for Peters, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 13th.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Man found dead under Independence bridge; police investigating
Independence police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead under a railroad bridge near Truman Road and Franklin Drive.
