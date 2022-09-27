ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. Calls for Grass Fields After Shepard Injury

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The former Giants player suffered a similar injury during Super Bowl 56 back in February.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off the field during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Cowboys after he suffered a non-contact leg injury.

After further testing, Giants coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday that Shepard has a torn ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Shepard’s former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted about the injury , specifically critiquing MetLife Stadium’s turf field. The current free agent thinks turf should be banned in the NFL because of the injuries he believes are by the surface.

“Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro,” Beckham Jr. said. “Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart.”

Beckham Jr.’s criticism comes after he suffered a similar injury while playing for the Rams during Super Bowl 56 in February. As he was attempting to catch a pass, his left foot stuck in the turf and brought him down. He was taken off the field and missed the remainder of the game.

After the game, it was discovered that the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL . Beckham Jr. had knee surgery shortly after the Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season as he recovers from the injury.

