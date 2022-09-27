Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
Northeast Ohio woman finds comfort in COVID long haul group therapy
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The pictures she shares are a window into the world of Samantha Leszkowicz. They show I.V.s and bruised arms, timestamps of E.R. visits, tubes to assist with breathing, and the tired face of a COVID long hauler. "I feel like a shell of who I used...
thelandcle.org
Responding to gap in care, The Centers offers two urgent cares for mental health needs
A woman ran out of her psychiatric medicines. Her psychiatrist wouldn’t renew them until re-evaluating her and couldn’t give her an appointment for a month. So she tried something new: Cuyahoga County’s first behavioral health urgent care program. There staffers checked her out, counseled her, and gave her enough meds until that appointment.
Cleveland Jewish News
St. Vincent Charity to close hospital, lay off 978 workers
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off. The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health...
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
wksu.org
With new Moderna booster in short supply, get whatever shot's available, doctors say
Northeast Ohio's supply of the updated Moderna booster shot that protects against the new omicron variants has run out in some areas and is low in others after a reported inspection issue at a vaccine manufacturing plant in Indiana reported earlier this month. Summit County has run out of its...
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
Driveway delivery: Baby girl born in ambulance outside of Medina County home
A baby girl was born in an ambulance outside of a Medina County home on Tuesday morning. In Westfield Township, she decided she was coming into this world on her own terms in a most unusual way.
Akron man indicted for raping children he babysat; more victims sought
An Akron man has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly raping children he babysat after being hired by parents from a child care website, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Foundation honors Glicks, other donors
On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month. The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.
cleveland19.com
Mentor native Marco’s Pizza owner in Florida helps others impacted by Hurricane Ian
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - As Hurricane Ian’s wrath continues in Florida, its not stopping those who are there from helping one another. Mentor native Kelly Popp is in the thick of Hurricane Ian east of Tampa. She Zoomed with 19 News Thursday evening to share what it’s been like...
She ‘ruled the roost’: Cleveland zoo lion euthanized
An 18-year-old female African lion named Nala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been euthanized due to her deteriorating health, the zoo announced Thursday on its Facebook page.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch
MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opens in Kent, Ohio
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1713 East Main Street in Kent beginning on Saturday, October 15. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
3 Warren businesses broken into, over $20K stolen
Mancan Staffing, Vapor Kings and Warren Nails on Elm Road NE, were broken into sometime after 1 a.m.
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
