Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
'No Way Back': Prince Harry Loses 'His Only Ally' In The Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Now that Queen Elizabeth is gone, Prince Harry may have no one to turn to going forward. "The olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited them to Windsor … these are sticking plasters on a great wound that he has had a huge hand in… Is he [now] really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?" expert Russell Myers said of the rift between Harry and his brood. "I don’t know where they go from here, and I can only see it getting worse because of this book. Even if it...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act

The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
