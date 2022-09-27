Read full article on original website
Prince Harry’s Children Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William, Receive New Royal Titles
Members of the royal family will have new titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, will now be allowed to use “prince” and “princess.”
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
A High Honor Or A Subtle Snub? Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Her Beloved Corgis — But No New Titles
Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8. Following her death, her eldest son was named King Charles III, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was given the title of Queen Consort, and Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, Prince Andrew, who...
'No Way Back': Prince Harry Loses 'His Only Ally' In The Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Now that Queen Elizabeth is gone, Prince Harry may have no one to turn to going forward. "The olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited them to Windsor … these are sticking plasters on a great wound that he has had a huge hand in… Is he [now] really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?" expert Russell Myers said of the rift between Harry and his brood. "I don’t know where they go from here, and I can only see it getting worse because of this book. Even if it...
Kate Middleton DELIBERATELY Agreed To Stay Behind In Windsor To Ensure Meghan Markle Didn’t Go To Queen’s Deathbed
Kate Middleton agreed to stay home and not travel to Scotland in order to stop Meghan Markle from going to visit the Queen on her deathbed with Prince Harry, according to a source. Article continues below advertisement. When Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson put out a statement saying both the Duke...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession
Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
King Charles III Sparks Health Concerns After Photos Show Monarch's Red & Swollen 'Sausage Fingers'
The newly appointed King Charles III’s health is already under scrutiny after photos of the new monarch’s red and swollen hands started resurfacing online, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s sudden passing on Thursday at 96-years-old, the 73-year-old new King’s health became a subject of major concern...
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
The Queen's final heartbreak: Her Majesty was distraught after the death earlier this summer of Candy - her oldest and longest-surviving dog
The Queen's final heartbreak before her death age 96 last week was the news that her beloved dorgi Candy had died after 18 years of being by her side. Known for her immense love for corgis, the loss of her oldest and longest-surviving dog hit the late Queen hard and was said to be 'distraught' about it.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert
The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act
The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
