Animal rescue: 'Lucky' kitten rescued by attentive driver in Pennsylvania

A driver from Pennsylvania saved a cat from losing one of its nine lives.

The kitten, dubbed ''Lucky" by John Gannone, got stuck in the undercarriage of his car.

He was driving last week in Skippack Township when he realized the cat was caught up in his car.

Gannone pulled over but couldn't get the cat out, so he waited on the side of the road for an hour or so until a tow truck driver could safely get the car - and kitten - to an auto shop.

Mechanics got the car on a lift and freed the scared little feline.

Gannone's wife posted an ad on a social media group to find Lucky a new forever home.

The couple said it was touch-and-go for a bit, but now little Lucky is with her new owners and doing great!