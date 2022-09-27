ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. drugmaker Biogen to pay $900 million to settle federal whistleblower case

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbFfp_0iC9ZpL700

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. drugmaker Biogen will pay $900 million to settle a federal whistleblower lawsuit that alleged the company overbilled the nation's health insurance programs and paid doctors under the table to prescribe its drugs.

The case first emerged in 2012 when former Biogen employee Michael Bawduniak sued the pharmaceutical giant under the False Claims Act, alleging the company cajoled favor with physicians by paying them lavishly for speaking and consulting engagements, and then sweetened the pot by throwing in free meals.

The alleged kickback scheme, which involved medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, took place between January 2009 and March 2014, and led to a surge in false claims to Medicaid and Medicare for prescriptions of Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Under the terms of the settlement, Biogen agreed to pay the government $843 million, while 15 states will receive another $56 million in compensation from the company, which was not required to admit to wrongdoing.

Bawduniak, meanwhile, will get $250 million from the government's share.

"The settlement announced today underscores the critical role that whistleblowers play in complementing the United States' use of the False Claims Act to combat fraud affecting federal health care programs," said Brian Boynton, chief of the Civil Division at the Justice Department.

Biogen also issued a statement Monday rejecting the accusations.

"Biogen believes its intent and conduct was at all times lawful and appropriate and Biogen denies all allegations raised in this case," the Massachusetts-based company said, according to CNBC. "The U.S. and the states did not intervene in the case and the settlement does not include any admission of liability by Biogen."

Earlier this month, Bayer agreed to pay $40 million to settle alleged violations of the False Claims Act, a case that also arose from federal lawsuits filed by a former employee.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen#Drugs#Whistleblowers#Lawsuits#Medicaid#Medicare#Avonex#Tysabri#The Justice Department#The Civil Division#Accusati
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
457K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy