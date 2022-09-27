ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power

North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Burlington, NC
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Government
forsythwoman.com

Haunted Carolina Places to Visit

North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory

The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
WEST END, NC
FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains and whatever is left from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tryon
alamancenews.com

Let the cleanup begin

Editor’s note: Special complimentary access to this article and adjacent one about Hurricane Hazel’s impact in 1954. To subscribe, for unlimited online access, see special offer at end. As Saturday morning arrived – and the heaviest rains and wind from Hurricane Ian had already passed through the area...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Places To Visit#Disc Golf#Beaches#Travel Destinations#Guilford#The Conservators Center
FOX8 News

Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It’s just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism. The sign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Hurricane Ian & The Triad – Updates

Ian is just off the Southeast coast, is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast later today. This will put Ian on course to move into NC late today, with tropical storm force wind gusts across much of central NC today into tonight. Tropical Storm force winds will...
ASHEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Money

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Thanks to a host of redevelopment projects, Chapel Hill is shedding the vestiges of its “college town” status. Of course, that’s an ongoing effort. After all, the quaint North Carolina city is still best known as the home of the nation’s first public university: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (No. 2 on Money’s Best Colleges ranking this year). But while about a third of Chapel Hill’s population are enrolled in college, there’s much to do besides studying.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers

When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County

If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy