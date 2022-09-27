Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
chapelboro.com
Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power
North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory
The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains and whatever is left from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, […]
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
alamancenews.com
Let the cleanup begin
Editor’s note: Special complimentary access to this article and adjacent one about Hurricane Hazel’s impact in 1954. To subscribe, for unlimited online access, see special offer at end. As Saturday morning arrived – and the heaviest rains and wind from Hurricane Ian had already passed through the area...
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WXII 12
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely. This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area. With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone...
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It’s just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism. The sign […]
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian & The Triad – Updates
Ian is just off the Southeast coast, is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast later today. This will put Ian on course to move into NC late today, with tropical storm force wind gusts across much of central NC today into tonight. Tropical Storm force winds will...
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Thanks to a host of redevelopment projects, Chapel Hill is shedding the vestiges of its “college town” status. Of course, that’s an ongoing effort. After all, the quaint North Carolina city is still best known as the home of the nation’s first public university: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (No. 2 on Money’s Best Colleges ranking this year). But while about a third of Chapel Hill’s population are enrolled in college, there’s much to do besides studying.
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
rhinotimes.com
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
