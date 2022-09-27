Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
Utility pole damaged in Mercer County ambulance crash
A crash involving an ambulance knocked out power to some people living in Mercer County.
Man killed, 17-year-old injured in car accident in Springfield Twp. overnight
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was killed and a teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Springfield Township overnight. Pennsylvania State Police report the accident happened at 3:10 a.m. on West Lake Road just east of Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County. According to state police, 42-year-old Kenneth Peters of West Springfield […]
Fiery crash along I-90 in Ohio claims the life of one person
One person is dead following a fiery crash in Ohio. That crash happened in Conneaut on Thursday night in the eastbound lane of I-90 near the state Route 7 exit. According to reports from the scene, the car was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on scene. Traffic along that stretch of highway was […]
wisr680.com
Multiple People Injured In Herman Rd. Crash
Multiple people were injured in a crash near Fenelton Wednesday night. The two vehicle accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Herman Road about a mile west of Clearfield Road. Details surrounding the crash are unclear, but a medical helicopter was called to take at least one person to a Pittsburgh trauma center.
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Burglary At Grove City CC
Police are investigating a burglary at a golf course in Mercer County. State police say someone broke into the maintenance garage at the Grove City Country Club late last month and stole two newer chainsaws. One chainsaw was a Stihl brand, the other was a Echo Timberwolf. No details were...
beavercountyradio.com
Truck Driver Not Injured When Bridge Collapses Under His Vehicle in South Beaver Twp.
(South Beaver Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) South Beaver Twp. Police reported that an unidentified driver was driving a one ton dump pickup truck on Darlington Road at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, and approached a private road with a bridge on it. The bridge collapsed under the vehicle, damaging it. Officers reported that the driver was not injured and the truck was damaged in the accident.
beavercountyradio.com
Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
WFMJ.com
At least one person killed as car crashes into tree on Youngstown's East Side
At least one person has been killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street. First officers on the scene found a woman outside of the car. A rescue...
wisr680.com
Residents Hear Another Round Of Meetings About BASA Sal
Local residents learned more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority at two Butler Township meetings Thursday. Employees of PA American Water were joined by Butler Township officials and over 30 residents at the Municipal Building for an exchange of information about the details of a recent $231.5 million offer.
WFMJ.com
125 MPH police chase results in Trumbull County turnpike crash
Several charges have been filed against a Cleveland man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit for ten miles along the Ohio Turnpike that resulted in a traffic crash and foot chase in Trumbull County. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, deputies patrolling just west of Windham on...
Jeep rollover accident closes Edinboro Road overnight
Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean. According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof. […]
Suspect threw boiling water on man in wheelchair: report
A man is in jail Saturday morning suspected of throwing boiling water on a victim in a wheel chair, according to Warren police.
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker sentenced for Youngstown interstate milk spill
A truck driver from Farrell was sentenced in Youngstown Municipal Court early Friday in reference to a citation filed by police after his tractor-trailer crashed, spilling milk all over Interstate 680. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle after the Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer he...
3 injured in Butler County crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating.
1 cited after train and SUV collide in Struthers
It happened at State Street and S. Bridge Street in Struthers.
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
Former fire chief gets jail time in shooting
A former fire chief for a fire department in Mercer County was sentenced Friday for shooting a man.
