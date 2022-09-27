Read full article on original website
Seattle mayor nominates new parks and recreation superintendent
SEATTLE, Wash. — The new leader of Seattle's Parks and Rec department is announcing his lofty goals for improving city parks and community centers with a large budget, and his plan for addressing the homeless in parks. That includes maintaining the work the city is already doing to help...
Kent to discuss stronger ban to address homeless camping
KENT, Wash. — KENT, Wash. – A push to strengthen a camping ban will be considered by city leaders next week to keep people from pitching tents near businesses or in environmentally sensitive areas. The Kent City Council will meet in a committee session on Tuesday to talk...
Residents of CID hold protest at site of planned homeless shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Residents of Chinatown-International District (CID) and their supporters marched to the Salvation Army SODO Shelter, to protest an expansion of that shelter site. King County officials and a small group of representatives held a meeting inside the existing shelter Wednesday and toured the area of the planned expansion. However, the meeting was closed to the public and many of the protesters.
Weyerhaeuser employees on strike rally outside Seattle HQ, demand better wages
SEATTLE — A group of Weyerhaeuser employees gathered outside the company's headquarters in Seattle Thursday ahead of a meeting between the company and the union. More than 1,100 employees who work for the timber company in Washington and Oregon have been on strike since Sept. 13. On Sept. 2,...
One person injured in shooting near City Hall Park, neighbors express frustrations
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating a shooting near City Hall Park in downtown Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and Yesler Way. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical...
Tacoma takes feedback on homeless camping ban proposal
TACOMA, Wash. — TACOMA, Wash. - Community members are picking sides over a camping ban proposal as they gave testimony Tuesday night before members of the city council. Prior to the meeting, a couple dozen opponents of the ordinance rallied outside council chambers. They said this ban had come up twice before and both times it was defeated. They showed up to make sure the council doesn't change course on its homeless camping policies.
Meet the Kirkland teen who's "saving our salmon" with painted murals
Progress is being made to help the survival of salmon in Washington state. The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board just announced nearly $76 million in grants to restore salmon habitat. A Kirkland teen has a project of his own to help save our salmon – through art. Austin...
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
Bolt Creek Fire making ski season preps more difficult for Stevens Pass
NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn near US 2 in Skykomish and the extended road closures are starting to negatively impact businesses nearby. US 2 closed a four mile stretch from mileposts 46 to 50 on Wednesday. It was reopened late on Thursday evening.
US 2 remains closed near Skykomish, Index due to Bolt Creek fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — US Highway 2 near Skykomish remained closed Wednesday morning as the Bolt Creek fire continued to burn. The closure of US 2 stretched for 4 miles from mileposts 46 to 50. Previously, only 3 miles of the highway were shut down but were since extended as winds and fire conditions changed.
King County to vote on establishing new system to report hate crimes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation to establish a county-wide hate crime reporting system and awareness campaign. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, there were 243 hate crimes charged by the agency between 2018 and Aug. 4 of this year. There’s been a total of 28 hate crimes reported so far in 2022.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Seattle police and firefighters responded to the scene in the 1700 block of 1st Ave. South just before 4 p.m. Police confirmed the 45-year-old man who was hit died at...
Attacks against Seattle firefighters lead to new approaches when handling calls
SEATTLE – Firefighters who face a disturbing number of physical and verbal assaults while on the job are now getting help from a coalition of city leaders. The Seattle Fire Department is working with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office and the Seattle Police Department to track the incidents and come up with safer ways to respond to calls.
Seattle Public Library to offer trainings for employees to administer naloxone
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Library (SPL) staff who are comfortable administering naloxone will soon be able to administer the opioid overdose treatment on library grounds. The library system announced Wednesday that after reviewing legal and safety issues, they have decided to allow trained staff to issue naloxone (Narcan) to library visitors who appear to be overdosing.
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
Weather: Rare warmth to kick off October could lead to more Seattle area records breaking
Seeing 80-degree warmth in October is rare. It has only happened six times since record-keeping began in Seattle. But as we begin the new month this weekend, we'll add more 80-degree days to that tally. Saturday and Sunday feature full sun and back-to-back 80-degree temperatures, a feat that has never...
Man retrieved from roof of Covington Walgreens, arrested after breaking into store
COVINGTON, Wash. — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Walgreens and eventually going onto the roof. The King County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Covington store after receiving a report that someone broke in. When officers arrived, they located the suspect on the roof.
Bar fight in Tacoma ends with officer-involved shooting; suspect taken into custody
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a physical fight in a Tacoma bar resulted in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at The Office Bar & Grill bar in downtown Tacoma in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue. Tacoma police took a...
SPS approve 3-year contract backed by teachers union
SEATTLE, Wash. — After two months of negotiating and 5 days of missed classes, Seattle Public Schools has approved a 3-year contract backed by the teachers union, the Seattle Education Association. “What I know from my experience with these negotiations is six thousand educators stood behind every word in...
Human remains, wreckage of crashed floatplane recovered off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Recovery efforts are underway for the floatplane that crashed off of Whidbey Island early in September. “We were able to get the engine up on Wednesday and today were able to get up 80 percent of the plane, almost the entirety,” said Jennifer Homendy, NTSB Chair.
