Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Seattle mayor nominates new parks and recreation superintendent

SEATTLE, Wash. — The new leader of Seattle's Parks and Rec department is announcing his lofty goals for improving city parks and community centers with a large budget, and his plan for addressing the homeless in parks. That includes maintaining the work the city is already doing to help...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kent to discuss stronger ban to address homeless camping

KENT, Wash. — KENT, Wash. – A push to strengthen a camping ban will be considered by city leaders next week to keep people from pitching tents near businesses or in environmentally sensitive areas. The Kent City Council will meet in a committee session on Tuesday to talk...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Residents of CID hold protest at site of planned homeless shelter expansion

SEATTLE — Residents of Chinatown-International District (CID) and their supporters marched to the Salvation Army SODO Shelter, to protest an expansion of that shelter site. King County officials and a small group of representatives held a meeting inside the existing shelter Wednesday and toured the area of the planned expansion. However, the meeting was closed to the public and many of the protesters.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma takes feedback on homeless camping ban proposal

TACOMA, Wash. — TACOMA, Wash. - Community members are picking sides over a camping ban proposal as they gave testimony Tuesday night before members of the city council. Prior to the meeting, a couple dozen opponents of the ordinance rallied outside council chambers. They said this ban had come up twice before and both times it was defeated. They showed up to make sure the council doesn't change course on its homeless camping policies.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Meet the Kirkland teen who's "saving our salmon" with painted murals

Progress is being made to help the survival of salmon in Washington state. The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board just announced nearly $76 million in grants to restore salmon habitat. A Kirkland teen has a project of his own to help save our salmon – through art. Austin...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
SEATTLE, WA
Bruce Harrell
KOMO News

US 2 remains closed near Skykomish, Index due to Bolt Creek fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — US Highway 2 near Skykomish remained closed Wednesday morning as the Bolt Creek fire continued to burn. The closure of US 2 stretched for 4 miles from mileposts 46 to 50. Previously, only 3 miles of the highway were shut down but were since extended as winds and fire conditions changed.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

King County to vote on establishing new system to report hate crimes

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation to establish a county-wide hate crime reporting system and awareness campaign. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, there were 243 hate crimes charged by the agency between 2018 and Aug. 4 of this year. There’s been a total of 28 hate crimes reported so far in 2022.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Seattle police and firefighters responded to the scene in the 1700 block of 1st Ave. South just before 4 p.m. Police confirmed the 45-year-old man who was hit died at...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Attacks against Seattle firefighters lead to new approaches when handling calls

SEATTLE – Firefighters who face a disturbing number of physical and verbal assaults while on the job are now getting help from a coalition of city leaders. The Seattle Fire Department is working with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office and the Seattle Police Department to track the incidents and come up with safer ways to respond to calls.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Public Library to offer trainings for employees to administer naloxone

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Library (SPL) staff who are comfortable administering naloxone will soon be able to administer the opioid overdose treatment on library grounds. The library system announced Wednesday that after reviewing legal and safety issues, they have decided to allow trained staff to issue naloxone (Narcan) to library visitors who appear to be overdosing.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

SPS approve 3-year contract backed by teachers union

SEATTLE, Wash. — After two months of negotiating and 5 days of missed classes, Seattle Public Schools has approved a 3-year contract backed by the teachers union, the Seattle Education Association. “What I know from my experience with these negotiations is six thousand educators stood behind every word in...
SEATTLE, WA

