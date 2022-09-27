TACOMA, Wash. — TACOMA, Wash. - Community members are picking sides over a camping ban proposal as they gave testimony Tuesday night before members of the city council. Prior to the meeting, a couple dozen opponents of the ordinance rallied outside council chambers. They said this ban had come up twice before and both times it was defeated. They showed up to make sure the council doesn't change course on its homeless camping policies.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO