wvlt.tv
One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
KFD: Crews responding to fire at abandoned house on Forest Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews were responding to a fire on Forest Avenue on Wednesday, at around 4:48 p.m. They said the fire was on the 1200 block of Forest Avenue, in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. It was inside of an abandoned home that was cut up into apartments, they said.
WBIR
LCSO: Man dead after being stabbed by roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during an altercation, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Fire destroys Fort Sanders house
A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a vacant house in the Fort Sanders neighborhood adjoining the University of Tennessee campus and downtown Knoxville. UT students in the area first began noticing the smell of smoke around noon, but it wasn’t until 4:39 p.m. that the E-911 Center was suddenly flooded by reports of a structure fire at 1205 Forest Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Teen charged in nightclub shooting
A teenager has been named as the primary suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a South Knoxville nightclub that wounded two people, police officials said. Brandon Oseguera, 18, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Truck carrying ‘large amount of beer’ overturned on Papermill Drive
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Fort Sanders building a total loss after house fire
The Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Forest Avenue.
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
Elderly woman rescued during Tazewell apartment fire
An elderly woman was rescued after being trapped in an apartment fire in Tazewell on Monday.
hardknoxwire.com
Woman’s body found at fire scene
The burned corpse of an unidentified woman was found by authorities who were sent to check out a possible fire near the base of Sharp’s Ridge on Saturday night. Investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and arson investigators from the Knoxville Fire Department were trying to find out who the woman was and what happened to her.
wvlt.tv
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Two shot in nightclub fracas
A weekend gun battle in the parking lot of a South Knoxville nightclub sent two people to the hospital and two others to jail, police said. Neither victim was named publicly by Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday, but one was reportedly in serious condition while the second sustained wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
wvlt.tv
Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.
WATE
Who murdered Brian Scott Hicks?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was Valentine’s Day 2021 when Knoxville Police were called to an apartment on Daylily Drive in South Knoxville. A burglary had been reported at the location, but when officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. they found Brian Scott Hicks shot to death at the scene.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Marcus Winston, 55, reportedly entered the zoo Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., which was after-hours but during a private party for supporters of the Color in the Wild Zoofari. Employees told responders that Winston seemed upset and was yelling while inside the zoo, refusing to leave.
