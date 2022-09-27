The burned corpse of an unidentified woman was found by authorities who were sent to check out a possible fire near the base of Sharp’s Ridge on Saturday night. Investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and arson investigators from the Knoxville Fire Department were trying to find out who the woman was and what happened to her.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO