Read full article on original website
Michael Doerer
1d ago
Good! Let's keep this hateful racist group out of our state! Hell, let's bus them to either Texas or Florida where they can crawl around with their kind!
Reply(8)
14
Penny
1d ago
Hmmmm….hypothetical question. Was this a real rally? Or could it have been a flyer created by this (obviously attention seeking) Givens character so he could look like a good guy. I mean, there are claims of FBI in the headline but then the article says that Givens claims they were “two official looking guys.” What does that even mean? The only evidence of a rally is the flyer advertisement? Seems suspish to me…
Reply(1)
5
L.D Jackson
1d ago
All "hate" groups have the unofficial blessings of our beloved government. If these groups weren't beneficial for the government, they wouldn't exist. My spiel
Reply(3)
3
Related
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Sanchez appointed Knox Criminal Court judge
A Knox County prosecutor has been tapped to replace Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson, who is leaving for a seat on the state Court of Criminal Appeals – Eastern Section. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that he was appointing Hector Sanchez to fill Hixson’s seat. He also said he was appointing a private attorney in Chattanooga, Amanda B. Dunn, to fill a spot on the Hamilton County Criminal Court.
Man previously banned from UT campus faces trial on charges he kidnapped, raped student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing trial this week on rape and kidnapping charges after authorities said he picked up a 19-year-old University of Tennessee student from outside a house party in the Fort Sanders neighborhood and drove her more than 20 miles to Grainger County in January 2021.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Detroit drug dealer nabbed in Knoxville
An alleged drug dealer who hails from Detroit, Mich., was busted in Knoxville this week with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities said Wednesday. David L. Jordan, 49, who has been living at a house on Keith Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday by Knoxville police officers working...
Convicted double murderer accused in Virginia prison slaying
A Washington man has been charged in the death of a fellow prisoner at Virginia's notorious Wallens Ridge State Prison, a supermax facility at the state's western edge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
Tennessee Tribune
Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Fire destroys Fort Sanders house
A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a vacant house in the Fort Sanders neighborhood adjoining the University of Tennessee campus and downtown Knoxville. UT students in the area first began noticing the smell of smoke around noon, but it wasn’t until 4:39 p.m. that the E-911 Center was suddenly flooded by reports of a structure fire at 1205 Forest Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Teen charged in nightclub shooting
A teenager has been named as the primary suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a South Knoxville nightclub that wounded two people, police officials said. Brandon Oseguera, 18, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
RELATED PEOPLE
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.
KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville private event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance during a closed patron party event at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
indherald.com
Alleged: Woman reported bank withdrawals that she made herself
ONEIDA | An Oneida woman who accused other people of illegally withdrawing money from her bank account has been arrested after security video showed that she was the one who made the withdrawals, police say. Theresa A. Grider, 51, of Dean Hill Road, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Two shot in nightclub fracas
A weekend gun battle in the parking lot of a South Knoxville nightclub sent two people to the hospital and two others to jail, police said. Neither victim was named publicly by Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday, but one was reportedly in serious condition while the second sustained wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
Knoxville man charged with 11 car burglaries in Maryville
A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Maryville and Blount County Sheriff's Office investigators seek a second individual who may have more information on the crimes.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Comments / 39