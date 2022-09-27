ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 8

Melissa Nicholson
3d ago

Rather she preformed up to ppls ecxpectations or not I love to see a young person being recognized for something positive. I hope she enjoyed herself and keeps pushing until she accomplishes her dreams and motivates other young teens on the way💕💕💕

Reply
3
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
LEWES, DE
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple Festival

The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades

LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video

Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park

New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
The Review

Blue Hens take on Firefly

Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, held this past weekend, is a straight 50-minute drive from the university, making it the ideal event for students who are looking to escape campus for a few days. Blue Hens flocked down to Dover to experience four days of live music, fun activities and a break from the stress of school.
NEWARK, DE
delawaretoday.com

This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project

McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park

Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing

Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
LEWES, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK TEEN-SKYY FRAZIER

A Gold Alert has been issued for Skyy Frazer (17) of Newark. On September 28, 2022, at 11:45 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Photinia Drive – Perch Creek Townhouses in reference to a missing juvenile. Police learned that Skyy fled from the residence following a dispute. It was also advised that Skyy left without her prescription medication and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights

These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WILMINGTON, DE

