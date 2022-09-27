Read full article on original website
Highland CSD hires school resource officer
The Highland Central School District has hired school resource officer (SRO) Brian Scott. Scott has come on board through an agreement with the Town of Lloyd, which was approved during a Board of Education meeting in August. Scott is a veteran police officer with more than 20 years of experience...
Warwick school district not going to Newburgh for any activities following shooting
WARWICK – In the wake of Friday night’s shooting of three Newburgh residents immediately after a high school football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy, Warwick school officials said on Saturday that they “will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh” until further notice.
Dr. Manning Campbell Takes Helm of School District
NEWBURGH – On Thursday, May 26th the Newburgh Enlarged City School District (NECSD) Board of Education held a special meeting. During this meeting they voted in Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell as Superintendent of Schools. Superintendent Manning Campbell began her assignment on July 1st. Her journey to superintendent came with some twists and turns. She did not go to school for education at first. She actually went to school to become a nurse like her mother until she realized that nursing was not her calling.
Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings
NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
Jasmine Davidson Returns to Her First Classroom
POUGHKEEPSIE – Jasmine Davidson, a first grade teacher at Clinton Elementary School, is happy to be back not only in the school she attended as a student, but the very same classroom she learned her core subjects in. Around the time Davidson switched from teaching third grade to first...
Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This
Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
Saugerties judge resigns amidst state investigation of wrongdoing
SAUGERTIES – Saugerties Town Justice Claudia Andreassen is resigning from her position effective Friday, September 30 amidst an investigation of her actions by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Andreassen has served as a judge since being appointed in 2012 and being elected during three subsequent elections.
D&H Canal Historical Society will begin monthly talks in High Falls on October 14
The D&H Canal Historical Society will be inaugurating a series of presentations beginning on October 14 at its visitors’ center in High Falls. Entitled “Makers of History,” the series will feature talks by people working and living in our area whose work is of national and international importance. The society wants to play a role in showcasing leaders in many fields who are our neighbors.
CUPON Lawsuit Against Village of Chestnut Ridge Dismissed
The Federal Southern District of New York granted the Village of Chestnut Ridge's motion to dismiss the Citizens United to Protect Our Neighborhoods (CUPON) federal lawsuit. CUPON brought the lawsuit along with Chestnut Ridge residents Hilda Kogut, Robert Asselbergs, and Carole Goodman on April 18, 2019. The lawsuit challenged the Village of Chestnut Ridge's house of worship zoning law enacted in 2019 as unconstitutional,
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
New parking in New Paltz praised by planning board
An application for a site plan review to install a new driveway and parking area at 42 South Chestnut Street in new Paltz was met with praise if not approval during a meeting last week of the Village of New Paltz Planning Board. The applicant, Bassam Serdah, was before the...
Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate
GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
Remembrance for Sheriff Anderson marks one year since his passing
POUGHKEEPSIE – A wreath-laying ceremony at the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson’s passing. County Sheriff Kirk Imperati organized the ceremony as a tribute to his mentor. Anderson passed away on September 29, 2021,...
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
Two missing 14-year-old Roundout Valley High School students found safe
Hope Alive 845 confirms both children have been found safe.
Developer proposes 125-unit project in Peekskill
A developer is proposing a mixed-use project in Peekskill that would deliver scores of apartments to the Westchester city. Cornerstone Structures plans a 125-unit mixed-use building at 201 North Division Street in Peekskill, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The building, which would stand five stories at one corner and six at another, would be on a one-acre site.
