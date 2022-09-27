ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams

It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WUPE

5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires

I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
North Adams, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Government
WUPE

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshires#Tree Farm#White Pine#Scotch Pine#Virginia Pine#Blue Spruce
WUPE

Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield

Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
WUPE

Want to Join Law Enforcement Here in the Berkshires? Deadline is Fast Approaching

If you have the desire or ever thought about what it would be like to join the police force, you have an opportunity to take an entrance exam in October with the Great Barrington Police Department but you better hurry as the registration date to sign up for the exam is approaching quickly. We recently spoke with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti, and here's what Paul had to say about the entrance exam process:
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

This Berkshire County Residents Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations

Here is the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high level strategic marketing, branding and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

BEWARE: Traffic Congestion For Berkshire County This Weekend

It is the first weekend of fall here in the Berkshires. Lots of festivities happening everything from apple picking, to pumpkin patches, and even concerts! Concerts? In the cold? Yes one of the biggest events of the year in North Adams is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. TOURISM!
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WUPE

Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?

Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
TORRINGTON, CT
WUPE

Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
WUPE

State Troopers Arrest Man on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges in Western Massachusetts

Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to battle the opioid epidemic that is plaguing the state, and the country, for over a decade now. Earlier this month on September 12, Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust, assigned to State Police in Sturbridge, was on patrol during his evening shift, when his merged his cruiser onto Route 84 from Route 20. It was there he observed a black Audi being operated at a speed he estimated to be much higher than the posted speed limit.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy