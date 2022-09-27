Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Related
Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams
It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
Pittsfield Road Work For Next Week And Sidewalk Repair Through Mid-October
Monday, 10/3 - curbing on Federico Drive. Wednesday, 10/5 - finish paving on Federico Drive, New West Street, and Southern Avenue. Thursday and Friday, 10/6-10/7 - paving Tamarack Road(one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker Road) As I always say, if your daily commute involves any of these roads or streets,...
Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?. I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement...
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires
I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire Residents: How Many Of The Area’s Top Attractions Have You Visited?
Do you know what's amazing to me, Berkshire County? The number of times that we plan vacations or getaways, whether it's a romantic weekend for two or a week-long family road trip, and we forget the number of amazing things we have to see and do that are right here in our own backyard.
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Am I Receiving Random Texts About Selling My Berkshire Home?
I don't know about you but lately, I have been receiving texts about selling my home in Pittsfield. My mother and a few of my friends have received them as well. As a matter of fact, I received two texts on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Here's the first text which I received at 2 pm.
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield
Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
First Street Pittsfield Fire Early Thursday Morning Injures Two Firefighters
Two Pittsfield firefighters were hurt while battling an early morning blaze on First Street in Pittsfield Thursday. Luckily, no civilians were injured during the fire. In a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, Deputy Chief Ron Clement says that the two firefighters are thankfully okay. According to the media...
Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield
Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Berkshire County And Beyond Here Are Some Of The Best Food Trucks Near Us
If you could have a food truck would it be sweet, savory, or ethnic, the sky is the limit on what you could prepare and cook on your very own food truck. Here are what some other folks have done with their trucks, what would you make?. The food truck...
Want to Join Law Enforcement Here in the Berkshires? Deadline is Fast Approaching
If you have the desire or ever thought about what it would be like to join the police force, you have an opportunity to take an entrance exam in October with the Great Barrington Police Department but you better hurry as the registration date to sign up for the exam is approaching quickly. We recently spoke with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti, and here's what Paul had to say about the entrance exam process:
This Berkshire County Residents Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations
Here is the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high level strategic marketing, branding and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
It’s National Coffee Day! What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Coffee Flavor?
If you're a coffee lover, how do you take it? Black? Regular with cream and sugar? Flavored? If you prefer flavored coffee then what's your flavor of choice? Do you like it spicy(I'm talking PUMPKIN spice)? Do you go crazy for caramel? Maybe you just want a hint of hazelnut?
BEWARE: Traffic Congestion For Berkshire County This Weekend
It is the first weekend of fall here in the Berkshires. Lots of festivities happening everything from apple picking, to pumpkin patches, and even concerts! Concerts? In the cold? Yes one of the biggest events of the year in North Adams is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. TOURISM!
Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?
Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail
One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
State Troopers Arrest Man on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges in Western Massachusetts
Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to battle the opioid epidemic that is plaguing the state, and the country, for over a decade now. Earlier this month on September 12, Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust, assigned to State Police in Sturbridge, was on patrol during his evening shift, when his merged his cruiser onto Route 84 from Route 20. It was there he observed a black Audi being operated at a speed he estimated to be much higher than the posted speed limit.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0