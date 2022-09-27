Read full article on original website
Abandoned Rule High School to be demolished in Knox County, contractors placing bids
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As if forever forgotten, Rule High School sits abandoned in Northwest Knoxville. Little by little, it's falling into ruin. "It's really beyond repair at this point," said Ben Sharbel, the supervisor of property development and asset management with Knox County procurement. Knox County obtained Rule...
Knoxville mom gets new apartment after unexpected non-renewal letter
A woman, who found herself unexpectedly in the market for a new apartment, is no longer searching.
WATE
Knoxville woman receives non-renewal notice after living in apartment for nearly a decade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crystal Vreux-Gerbier has lived at the Belvedere Avenue Apartments for the last nine and a half years, but earlier this month she was told she had 30 days to move out after receiving a non-renewal notice. “I was very surprised,” Vreux-Gerbier said. “I planned on...
brianhornback.com
Builders, Developers, Realtors and Attorneys Take Note From Last Nights Knox County Commission Meeting
During the Knox County Commission meetings land use portion, a new way of doing developments happened. Mr. Randy Guignard had a development off Tazewell Pike. He spoke and talked about his proposed development and then a lady from Gibbs Planning Advocates spoke. Normally this is a confrontational back and forth....
WBIR
Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
brianhornback.com
How Long Has Julian Really Been on HPUD Board?
Last night I was emailed a document from 2007, with Kevin Julian’s signature as Secretary of HPUD. So if he was appointed in 2006 that makes him a Mayor Mike Ragsdale appointee, a Mayor Tim Burchett appointee and now appointed twice by Mayor Glenn Jacobs. I have already detailed...
Affordable housing for moms recovering from addiction opens in Knoxville
An East Tennessee nonprofit has opened its first affordable housing facility to help mothers working toward recovery from addiction.
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
WBIR
Saving you time and money: Here's how to avoid high internet bills each month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With more people working from home than ever before, internet service has become a household necessity, but it’s not cheap. The money-saving blog Penny Hoarder has some good tips. First, check into the affordable connectivity program. If you qualify you can save up to $30...
UT Medical Center brings back century-old pain management method to help women give birth
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Expecting mothers have another option for managing the pain when giving birth at the University of Tennessee Medical Center — laughing gas. The medical facility said women did not have the choice to use nitrous oxide when giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they said they want future mothers to know that the choice is back.
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
$1.5 million investment expanding Pigeon Forge’s Winterfest
Pigeon Forge's Winterfest will be bigger and brighter than ever before this year with one million LEDs being added to the all-new Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail.
insideofknoxville.com
Harvest Opens at 141 South Gay Street
I announced last April that Harvest planned a second location to be on Gay Street. Those plans came to fruition recently when Harvest opened at 141 South Gay Street. As I did last April, I spoke with Nama Hospitality (owners of a series of restaurants including Nama, Koyo, Harvest, and Wicked Chicken) Director of Operations, Josh James about the opening.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
wvlt.tv
Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever. The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30. The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories...
insideofknoxville.com
River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown
River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
insideofknoxville.com
Bistro By The Tracks Serving Up Good Food and a Warm Atmosphere in Happy Holler
The summer Bistro By The Tracks opened at a new location, far from its original tracks. The restaurant assumed the beautiful space at 1123 North Central Street, which had been set up as a restaurant for two years, but had never opened. At about half the space as its previous location, the move may seem odd. It turns out it is a temporary move. I spoke to owner Randy Burleson, who also owns Aubrey’s, Sunspot and Fieldhouse Social, to find the answers to all our questions about how the company weathered the last three years, the move, the new space, and the longer-term plans.
wvlt.tv
Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road
CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Fire destroys Fort Sanders house
A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a vacant house in the Fort Sanders neighborhood adjoining the University of Tennessee campus and downtown Knoxville. UT students in the area first began noticing the smell of smoke around noon, but it wasn’t until 4:39 p.m. that the E-911 Center was suddenly flooded by reports of a structure fire at 1205 Forest Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
