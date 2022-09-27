The summer Bistro By The Tracks opened at a new location, far from its original tracks. The restaurant assumed the beautiful space at 1123 North Central Street, which had been set up as a restaurant for two years, but had never opened. At about half the space as its previous location, the move may seem odd. It turns out it is a temporary move. I spoke to owner Randy Burleson, who also owns Aubrey’s, Sunspot and Fieldhouse Social, to find the answers to all our questions about how the company weathered the last three years, the move, the new space, and the longer-term plans.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO