Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Traffic
WBIR

Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

How Long Has Julian Really Been on HPUD Board?

Last night I was emailed a document from 2007, with Kevin Julian’s signature as Secretary of HPUD. So if he was appointed in 2006 that makes him a Mayor Mike Ragsdale appointee, a Mayor Tim Burchett appointee and now appointed twice by Mayor Glenn Jacobs. I have already detailed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Howard Baker
insideofknoxville.com

Harvest Opens at 141 South Gay Street

I announced last April that Harvest planned a second location to be on Gay Street. Those plans came to fruition recently when Harvest opened at 141 South Gay Street. As I did last April, I spoke with Nama Hospitality (owners of a series of restaurants including Nama, Koyo, Harvest, and Wicked Chicken) Director of Operations, Josh James about the opening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever. The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30. The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown

River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Bistro By The Tracks Serving Up Good Food and a Warm Atmosphere in Happy Holler

The summer Bistro By The Tracks opened at a new location, far from its original tracks. The restaurant assumed the beautiful space at 1123 North Central Street, which had been set up as a restaurant for two years, but had never opened. At about half the space as its previous location, the move may seem odd. It turns out it is a temporary move. I spoke to owner Randy Burleson, who also owns Aubrey’s, Sunspot and Fieldhouse Social, to find the answers to all our questions about how the company weathered the last three years, the move, the new space, and the longer-term plans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Fire destroys Fort Sanders house

A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a vacant house in the Fort Sanders neighborhood adjoining the University of Tennessee campus and downtown Knoxville. UT students in the area first began noticing the smell of smoke around noon, but it wasn’t until 4:39 p.m. that the E-911 Center was suddenly flooded by reports of a structure fire at 1205 Forest Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN

