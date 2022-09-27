Read full article on original website
Related
Galion Inquirer
Golden Knights, Tigers moving onto boys golf districts
The Northmor Golden Knights and Galion Tigers boys’ golf teams are both moving on to their District Tournaments. Northmor is advancing to its first District ever in the program. Northmor was able to battle its way to a fifth-place finish on Tuesday at Darby Creek Golf Course. The Golden...
Galion Inquirer
Offense gets loose: Galion hangs 46 in win over Ontario
GALION — Galion (4-3, 3-1) has now won four of their last five games after a 46-36 win over Ontario in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action. The Tigers were able to hold on after a second-half shootout of offense. “The whole goal of this week is to focus, to be...
Galion Inquirer
Cleaning up area parks to be a point of emphasis
GALION — The Parks and Recreation Committee held their monthly meeting on Sept. 14, where they talked about a couple of things on the agenda. Specifically, there was an ongoing discussion about different parks and what they could do for them. They looked at all of the parks and...
Galion Inquirer
Updated flu shots now available
CRAWFORD COUNTY- After tracking the Australian flu season that spans from May to September in the Southern Hemisphere, health officials are anticipating a really bad flu season for the Northern Hemisphere as well. Getting vaccinated against the flu is still the single best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick from the flu. In Ohio, it is recommended to get vaccinated by the end of October. Your body needs roughly two weeks to develop enough antibodies to protect against the flu.
Comments / 0