CRAWFORD COUNTY- After tracking the Australian flu season that spans from May to September in the Southern Hemisphere, health officials are anticipating a really bad flu season for the Northern Hemisphere as well. Getting vaccinated against the flu is still the single best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick from the flu. In Ohio, it is recommended to get vaccinated by the end of October. Your body needs roughly two weeks to develop enough antibodies to protect against the flu.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO