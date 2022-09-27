Read full article on original website
Related
Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, joins Oregon men’s basketball program
Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, has officially enrolled at Oregon and joined the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall and recently completed summer school work.
OSU apologizing for sign at USC game
Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section at Reser Stadium.
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Ducks could address biggest recruiting need this weekend
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Oregon Ducks offensive line recruiting haul thrived and set a new standard for the program, led by NFL first-round pick Penei Sewell. This spring, it appeared Dan Lanning, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and crew bridged that gap with the ...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 99 crash in Corvallis
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis on Tuesday night, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stellar design, hospitality elevate this RV park on Oregon’s southern coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — Wearing a sweatshirt against the seaside chill, I grilled fresh-caught red snapper then served my family of three at a picnic table. After dinner, I settled into an Adirondack chair around the campfire with a glass of local pinot noir before taking a hot shower and crawling into a plush bed in a heated Airstream.
kqennewsradio.com
COUGAR CREEK FIRE BURNING WEST OF SUTHERLIN
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association, along with local resource suppression firefighters, responded to a wildland fire, 16 miles west of Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Cougar Creek Fire was burning primarily...
kptv.com
Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Thesiuslaw News
Florence Festival of Books full of characters
Sept. 29, 2022 — Each September, the Florence Festival of Books assembles both the region’s most prominent authors and smaller, emerging writers, allowing them to showcase their work. Most participating authors set up tables to display their books and discuss with attendees. This is also one of the best opportunities the event provides — the chance to speak with the authors directly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
Thesiuslaw News
Single-vehicle crash in Lincoln City leads to Yachats mans death
Sept. 28, 2022 — On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 8:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by David A. Stendal (61) of Yachats, crossed...
WWEEK
Oregon State University Robot Sets Guinness World Record
Cassie the robot, an automaton invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering and produced by OSU spinoff company Agility Robotics, has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot. “We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the...
kezi.com
Eugene City Council bids farewell to Claire Syrett after recall vote
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an election to recall Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett was successful, the City Council devoted some time in their most recent meeting to bid a fond farewell to the Ward Seven councilor. The recall election was held September 6, 2022. Over 2,300 votes were received to...
kezi.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-105 Eastbound between Coburg and I-5 shut down after crash
EUGENE, Ore. Eugene police are investigating a crash that has shut down all lanes of traffic near Coburg. The crash happened on I-105 eastbound between Coburg and I-5. Police have not given an estimate for how long the area could be shut down. Avoid the area if you can. This...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Opponents plan lake removal rally
LEABURG: People who don't think removing Leaburg Dam and the lake it created are planning to make a public showing. Organizers of a "Save the Lake" petition say they've gathered around 800 signatures and are inviting the public to show up on Sunday, October 16th. Those that do are being asked to launch boats, kayaks, and paddleboards for a float on the lake at 3 p.m. People who don't take to the water can join a march across the dam.
kezi.com
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
Comments / 0