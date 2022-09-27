ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas drought conditions worsen for the first time in 8 weeks

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226rbX_0iC9WrUs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdNn4_0iC9WrUs00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The amount of Texas experiencing drought conditions increased for the first time in eight weeks, according to the Texas Water Development Board’s Monday report for the week of Sept. 20. Further, the TWDB advised that additional increases are expected in the coming weeks due to weather conditions forecasted to be drier and warmer than usual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DLqJ_0iC9WrUs00

According to map data released by the US Drought Monitor, the High Plains appeared to range from experiencing “abnormally dry” to “extreme” drought conditions as of the week of Sept. 20, with the majority of the area remaining within the “abnormally dry” to “moderate” drought condition range.

The area increase in drought coverage across Texas, according to the TWDB, was about one percent. A week ago, 59% of Texas’ surface area appeared to be experiencing drought conditions, in contrast to the most recent 60% estimation. However, the difference remained stark in comparison to the 81% report from three months ago.

Still, after the weeks-long decrease in drought conditions, TWDB noted in its report that the National Weather Service has forecasted a third fall and winter in a row that will have La Niña conditions. Because of that, TWDB said that officials are expecting warmer and drier weather, which will likely contribute to an increase in drought coverage across Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RWjs_0iC9WrUs00

The TWDB noticed that the conditions will likely appear similar to those seen in 2020 and 2021, with lower cumulative precipitation levels and higher average temperatures.

As drought conditions continue to fluctuate across Texas, water managers and regulatory groups have continued to work to gather data and strategize, on both local and regional levels, to ensure water access and quality for the state. In Amarillo on Tuesday, the city council is expected to discuss water rights policy measures for the community, and water districts and legislators more broadly have continued to prepare for the next state legislative session.

For the latest updates on local news, weather, and events, check with MyHighPlains.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hunting in Oklahoma; A guide to current and upcoming seasons

Miami, Okla. — Whether you’re looking for whitetail deer, waterfowl, turkey or hogs, Oklahoma’s diverse public hunting lands offer many types of expeditions with a variety of game and hunting seasons available throughout the year. Known as one of the top hunting destinations on the southern Plains, claims Travel Oklahoma, the Sooner State invites hunters […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Twdb#The Us Drought Monitor#La Ni A
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Abbott spotlights Operation Lone Star before gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put a spotlight on his Operation Lone Star law enforcement efforts at the Texas-Mexico border ahead of Friday’s gubernatorial debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott and Democratic Party challenger Beto O’Rourke will appear in the first and only scheduled debate of the 2022 gubernatorial race at […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral)  – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
EDINBURG, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

O’Rourke, Abbott discuss border security in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke discussed the issue of immigration along Texas’ southern border Friday at a Nexstar-hosted debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Abbott opened the debate by criticizing President Joe Biden. “Just two years ago, we had one of the safest borders […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy