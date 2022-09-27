LDH, community partners hosting faith leaders’ awareness breakfast to address opioid epidemic in Northwest Louisiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of State Parks are offering a special discount on overnight stays this fall. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at Louisiana State Parks when they book at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022. The discount includes bookings for cabins, campsites, and group camps. The offer is only valid on new reservations and the trip must take place between now and December 31, 2022. The discount is not available on Tentrr reservations or during holiday weekends and may not be combined with other discounts.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO