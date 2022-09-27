LDH, community partners hosting faith leaders’ awareness breakfast to address opioid epidemic in Northwest Louisiana

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
Louisiana State Police Joins National ABLE Project
Louisiana State Police has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm. By demonstrating a firm commitment to transformational reform...
bossierpress.com
Shreveport-Bossier Announces Full Fall Event Calendar
The 2022 fall event schedule for Shreveport-Bossier is packed with events from the end of September til the middle of November with events happening throughout the area every week. The fall event calendar caters to a large variety of visitors, from those looking for a music festival, family-friendly weekend activities...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Superintendent of Education speaks at Republican Women of Bossier meeting
On Tuesday, September 27, the The Republican Women of Bossier hosted Louisiana Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, as the speaker for their monthly meeting. The club asked Dr. Brumley to discuss matters regarding the state of education in Louisiana. In his opening remarks, Dr. Brumley discussed 2022 LEAP scores...
bossierpress.com
La. Guard sends assistance to Florida after Hurricane Ian
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is responding to the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30. Roughly 80 Guardsmen, 30 tactical vehicles and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter have moved into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport Offers Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccinations at North Campus Vaccination Site
The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
bossierpress.com
DAVID ARMAND TO RECEIVE 23RD LOUISIANA WRITER AWARD
The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of proudly announces Louisiana native David Armand as the recipient of the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer Award. The award is given to a contemporary Louisiana author in recognition of an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life exemplified by the writer’s body of work.
bossierpress.com
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission To Host Super Retriever Series Crown Championship Presented by Eukanuba Oct. 21 – 23 & Nov. 2-6
The Super Retriever Series (SRS) presented by Eukanuba is set to showcase the best all-around retrievers and sporting dogs as well as the top High Flying Super Dock dogs in the country this fall in Shreveport-Bossier City, La at the Crown Championship. Shreveport-Bossier City will welcome over 150 dogs to compete in outdoor sports in the Field and on the Dock for nine total days of competition starting with the SRS Super Dock competition on Oct. 21 – 23 and Retriever Trials Nov. 2 – 6.
bossierpress.com
BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR A SMALL AREA OF BOSSIER CITY ON THE BOSSIER CITY WATER SYSTEM
The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north. of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the. intersection of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
Operation Clear Tracks
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G,. and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on. Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
bossierpress.com
GET INTO THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT THROUGHOUT OCTOBER AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS
Weekends in October at Louisiana State Parks are getting a little spookier. From haunted hayrides and hikes to campground trick-or-treating, Halloween movies, and pumpkin carving contests, it is a great time to visit a Louisiana State Park or Historic Site to find your Halloween spirit. It all gets started this...
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA STATE PARKS KICKS OFF FALL WITH DISCOUNTS
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of State Parks are offering a special discount on overnight stays this fall. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at Louisiana State Parks when they book at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022. The discount includes bookings for cabins, campsites, and group camps. The offer is only valid on new reservations and the trip must take place between now and December 31, 2022. The discount is not available on Tentrr reservations or during holiday weekends and may not be combined with other discounts.
bossierpress.com
State Treasurer John M. Schroder continues crusade to expand taxpayer payment options
With several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space. “We have got to make Louisiana...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bossierpress.com
State Fire Marshal Makes Open Burning Safety Plea Following Red Flag Warning, Open Burning-Related Death
State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis is making a plea to all Louisianans to be aware of the high fire danger conditions across the state this week. The U.S. National Weather Service Office out of New Orleans has issued a ‘Red Flag Warning’ for southeast Louisiana throughout today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, indicating dangerous wildfire conditions exist where fire can become uncontrolled quickly.
bossierpress.com
Prize Fest Releases Official Festival Poster for 2022
In an 11 year tradition, Prize Foundation revealed the official commemorative poster. for the 2022 Louisiana Film Prize. The poster was designed by Alex Richardson, local artist and graphic. designer, and as in years past, features all of the Top 20 films. The poster will be on display and available.
bossierpress.com
Passenger fatally injured in crash named
An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
bossierpress.com
Middle school football: Haughton, Benton, Greenacres win 8th-grade games; Elm Grove, Cope get 7th-grade victories
Haughton and Elm Grove and Benton and Cope split district games Tuesday. In eighth-grade games, Haughton downed Elm Grove 28-18 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium and Benton defeated Cope 38-20 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. In seventh-grade games, Cope edged Benton 14-6 and Elm Grove defeated Haughton 28-0.
Comments / 0