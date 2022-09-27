Read full article on original website
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
Downtown Bangor host Sidewalk Art Festival in celebration of Art-Tober
BANGOR — In celebration of Art-tober downtown Bangor’s Sidewalk Art Festival is back. Due to popular demand the downtown Bangor first fall sidewalk art festival welcomed local artists and vendors Saturday. The festival is the first of several events to kick off Art-tober, a month-long celebration of the...
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
Willy Wonka to premier at The Grand
BANGOR- Community Relations for The Grand in Ellsworth and Director for the premiering play “Willy Wonka”, Ashley Terwilliger came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss tonight’s premier show. For all the details, watch the video interview and head to Grandonline.org for tickets and further...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta. The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year. The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
First responders treated to lunch
SKOWHEGAN– First responders in Somerset County were treated to a free lunch yesterday afternoon. The Hight Family of Dealerships and Skowhegan Savings Bank teamed up to host the 4th Annual first Responder BBQ with smoked pork, wings, corn muffins and ice cream. It’s the first time they’ve been able...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
Riverwalk construction update
BREWER — The mayor of Brewer provided an update on the Brewer Riverwalk expansion project. The Brewer Riverwalk expansion will add an additional 900 to 1000 feet to the existing trail. The expansion will add improvements like WIFI, security cameras and more seating. Mayor Michele Daniels said this project...
Did You Know a Classic Pepsi Commercial Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl. Pretty cool, right?. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool '70s kids get together and throw a charity...
Missing man’s family ask hunters for help
BANGOR — Graham Lacher has been missing since June and his family continues to work to engage community search efforts. Friday Lacher’s family asked community members to join them at the Bangor Public Library as they are preparing flyers to send to hunting tag stations across the state asking hunters and guides to be on the lookout as fall hunting season has begun.
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
Aroostook County man pleads guilty to importing meth from Canada
BANGOR, Maine — An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine from Canada into Maine in a Bangor courtroom on Friday. Court records show that Victor Sousa, 23, of Calais crossed over into Canada through the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019, a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Bangor Innovates School Safety
” Learning can only happen when kids feel safe and I think they do here and I think the tools we’ve identified and the things we’ve put in place will only help line us up and line us with the district.”. The Bangor school system has completely overhauled...
