Bangor, ME

Kool AM

Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views

Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Downtown Bangor host Sidewalk Art Festival in celebration of Art-Tober

BANGOR — In celebration of Art-tober downtown Bangor’s Sidewalk Art Festival is back. Due to popular demand the downtown Bangor first fall sidewalk art festival welcomed local artists and vendors Saturday. The festival is the first of several events to kick off Art-tober, a month-long celebration of the...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent

We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Willy Wonka to premier at The Grand

BANGOR- Community Relations for The Grand in Ellsworth and Director for the premiering play “Willy Wonka”, Ashley Terwilliger came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss tonight’s premier show. For all the details, watch the video interview and head to Grandonline.org for tickets and further...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country

Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
wabi.tv

Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

First responders treated to lunch

SKOWHEGAN– First responders in Somerset County were treated to a free lunch yesterday afternoon. The Hight Family of Dealerships and Skowhegan Savings Bank teamed up to host the 4th Annual first Responder BBQ with smoked pork, wings, corn muffins and ice cream. It’s the first time they’ve been able...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Riverwalk construction update

BREWER — The mayor of Brewer provided an update on the Brewer Riverwalk expansion project. The Brewer Riverwalk expansion will add an additional 900 to 1000 feet to the existing trail. The expansion will add improvements like WIFI, security cameras and more seating. Mayor Michele Daniels said this project...
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Missing man’s family ask hunters for help

BANGOR — Graham Lacher has been missing since June and his family continues to work to engage community search efforts. Friday Lacher’s family asked community members to join them at the Bangor Public Library as they are preparing flyers to send to hunting tag stations across the state asking hunters and guides to be on the lookout as fall hunting season has begun.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Aroostook County man pleads guilty to importing meth from Canada

BANGOR, Maine — An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine from Canada into Maine in a Bangor courtroom on Friday. Court records show that Victor Sousa, 23, of Calais crossed over into Canada through the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019, a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
colbyecho.news

Are students safe in Waterville?

Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Innovates School Safety

” Learning can only happen when kids feel safe and I think they do here and I think the tools we’ve identified and the things we’ve put in place will only help line us up and line us with the district.”. The Bangor school system has completely overhauled...
BANGOR, ME

