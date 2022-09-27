The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports no injuries occurred during a two-vehicle accident on September 21st. At 2:28 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to Highway 71, south of Boston Road for a two-vehicle accident. After investigation it was determined that a 2010 Acura RDX with a trailer, being operated by Septhan White of Lanham, MD, was traveling south on Highway 71 and attempted to make a u-turn on the roadway. A 2022 Chevy Traverse operated by Cody Irlmeier of Exira was behind the Acura as it began it’s U-turn and tried to steer left to avoid collision. The Traverse did end up striking the front driver portion of the Acura with it’s front passenger side.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO