3 Red Oak Men Charged with Public Intoxication
October 1st at around 9:44 pm Officers of the Red Oak Police Department were called to 1200 Senate Ave. for a disturbance, upon investigation Officers arrested 37-year-old Russell E. McGee, 29-year-old Tyler Clark Kuhlmann, and 19-year-old Jayden Eugene Roberts for Public Intoxication. Jayden was also charged with harassment 3rd degree. All three were transported to the Montgomery County Jail where they are each being held on $300.
kjan.com
3 arrested for Public Intox. in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A call from a residence in the 1200 block of Senate Avenue at around 9:45-p.m. Saturday, resulted in three arrests. According to Red Oak Police, upon further investigation, Officers arrested 37-year-old Russell E. McGee, 29-year-old Tyler Clark Kuhlmann, and 19-year-old Jayden Eugene Roberts, all of Danville, IL. The three were charged with Public Intoxication, with Roberts additional charged with Harassment in the 3rd Degree.
kjan.com
3 arrests overnight in Red Oak
The Red Oak Police Department reports three arrests overnight Friday into early Saturday. On Friday at approximately 9:51 p.m. Officers arrested two men in the 300 block of East Valley Street in Red Oak. 40-year-old Sean Alan Kinsley and 29-year-old Joshua Michael Lowe, both of Red Oak were arrested on a charge each of Simple Assault. Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 bond each.
thebestmix1055.com
DCSO says man died as result of car-pedestrian collision
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the cause of death of Yashua Martinez. On Sept. 22, deputies responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. of a body discovered by construction crews on U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road. The highway was shut down at Morningside for about seven hours while the incident was investigated.
kjan.com
Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
News Channel Nebraska
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department reports four arrests. Chloe Marguerite Coburn, 32, of Red Oak, was arrested Friday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Coburn was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond. Sean Alan Kinsley, 40, and Joshua Michael Lowe, 29, both of Red Oak,...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
KETV.com
Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home
What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
klkntv.com
Night of drinking ended in strangulation at Lincoln Motel 6, court documents say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man whose remains were found in a dumpster at a northwest Lincoln motel was strangled, according to court documents filed Thursday. Lincoln Police Officer Robert Martin gave more details on what led up to the killing of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. On Aug. 29, Patz...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen found guilty in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
OMAHA — One day after Makhi Woolridge-Jones fired four gunshots in a hallway at Westroads Mall, he told an Omaha police detective he was aiming for 21-year-old Trequez Swift. Woolridge-Jones even stood up during the police interview and showed the detective how he fired. “I made sure my bullets...
Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
kjan.com
Aircraft landing incident in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The pilot of a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft complained of minor injuries, after the plane slid off the runway at the Red Oak Municipal Airport, Friday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman, the Montgomery County Communications Center received a call at around 12:19-p.m. from the Red Oak Airport, reporting a small aircraft had slid off the runway while attempting to land.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
kjan.com
No injuries during accident on Highway 71
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports no injuries occurred during a two-vehicle accident on September 21st. At 2:28 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to Highway 71, south of Boston Road for a two-vehicle accident. After investigation it was determined that a 2010 Acura RDX with a trailer, being operated by Septhan White of Lanham, MD, was traveling south on Highway 71 and attempted to make a u-turn on the roadway. A 2022 Chevy Traverse operated by Cody Irlmeier of Exira was behind the Acura as it began it’s U-turn and tried to steer left to avoid collision. The Traverse did end up striking the front driver portion of the Acura with it’s front passenger side.
kjan.com
Details released on fatal accident near Griswold on September 17th
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a September 17th accident that claimed the life of a Lewis man. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on the morning of the 17th Emergency Responders were called to the area east of 590th and Yankton Road near Griswold for a single vehicle accident.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in identifying deceased male
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the remains of a male subject that was found in the Missouri River on April 23rd. His remains were found just north of the Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa. The male was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers.
