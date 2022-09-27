Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
‘One Pint at a Time’, about minorities in craft breweries, to be screened at Chagrin fest
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – “One Pint at a Time,” a film about how minority-owned brewers are reshaping the craft-brewing industry, is scheduled to screen at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. The film will show at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, 40 River...
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
Lakewood lakefront home sells for $7 million - top-dollar in years for a Cuyahoga County home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A sprawling lakefront home in Lakewood just became the most expensive house sold in Cuyahoga County this year. The two-story colonial atop a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Edgewater Drive sold for $7 million last week, well above the county’s appraised value of $3.6 million, Cuyahoga County records show.
Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded
WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
Driveway delivery: Baby girl born in ambulance outside of Medina County home
A baby girl was born in an ambulance outside of a Medina County home on Tuesday morning. In Westfield Township, she decided she was coming into this world on her own terms in a most unusual way.
Lima News
Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
OVI suspect ends up in Detroit Road yard: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Detroit Road. Officers at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 arrived at a Detroit Road home in response to a call from a concerned resident. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado had run over large landscaping rocks in the yard. When the police went to talk to the driver, they noted that there was an open bottle of Bud Light in the center console alongside a cup filled with a brown drink. The driver appeared lethargic.
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
St. Vincent hospital’s psychiatric ER could survive with help of ADAMHS Board: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Recently, I had to make a return at a local department store. As soon as I went through the usual entrance I saw the signs of demise. There were very few shoppers. The merchandise felt dusty. A quiet sadness hung in the ventilated air, permeating the place like a deep sigh before slumber.
thisiscleveland.com
10 Cleveland Fall Backdrops That Will Bring Out the Basic in Anyone
It happens in almost every season but fall just hits different, doesn’t it?. Telltale signs start to pile up: the temperature drops, the leaves change color and the occasional scent of distant bonfire wafts through the air. Before you know it, even the most “above it” of us are starting to feel the itch. We’re here to tell you to stop fighting it and just EMBRACE THE BASIC.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
Walk the walk to help end Alzheimer’s disease: Lindsay Walker
Guest columnist Lindsay Walker is executive director of the Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Throughout Greater Cleveland, you most likely have heard or seen something recently about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The color purple graces billboards, signs and T-shirts. Signature-colored flowers demonstrate each personal connection...
Trespasser threatens to give synagogue a bad online review: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police contacted a Mayfield Heights man, 49, on Sept. 22 and told him not to return to the Park Synagogue after an incident earlier that day in which he loitered for 15-20 minutes, then threatened to give the temple bad reviews online to get them shut down. Police were not sure why he was there in the first place.
Ice cream truck driver claims he should be the one and cone-ly in the city: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
The owner and operator of an ice cream truck in the city contacted police Sept. 23. He said there was another ice cream truck that had been driving through his territory. He said the competing truck did not have a permit. The ice cream truck driver said he wanted to complain because he lost $350 from his competition. He was advised to call police when he sees the other ice cream truck driver. Police will then check on his credentials. Police also warned the driver of using 911.
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Let your thoughts be known on vision for Severance Center: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Give your thoughts on vision for Severance Center: The Cleveland Heights Board of Control is asking residents for feedback on a newly drafted Vision Statement for Severance Town Center. A city release states: As the heart of Cleveland Heights, Severance Town Center demands redevelopment and re-imagination...
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Woman reports Geek Squad scam: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 7:26 p.m. Sept. 22, a resident reported that she had been the victim of a scam. She said her membership with the Geek Squad had recently expired. She received a voicemail from someone claiming to be from the Geek Squad, asking her to call them back if she wanted to renew her membership.
