Brecksville, OH

WKYC

Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded

WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
WESTLAKE, OH
Lima News

Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

OVI suspect ends up in Detroit Road yard: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Detroit Road. Officers at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 arrived at a Detroit Road home in response to a call from a concerned resident. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado had run over large landscaping rocks in the yard. When the police went to talk to the driver, they noted that there was an open bottle of Bud Light in the center console alongside a cup filled with a brown drink. The driver appeared lethargic.
WESTLAKE, OH
thisiscleveland.com

10 Cleveland Fall Backdrops That Will Bring Out the Basic in Anyone

It happens in almost every season but fall just hits different, doesn’t it?. Telltale signs start to pile up: the temperature drops, the leaves change color and the occasional scent of distant bonfire wafts through the air. Before you know it, even the most “above it” of us are starting to feel the itch. We’re here to tell you to stop fighting it and just EMBRACE THE BASIC.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Walk the walk to help end Alzheimer’s disease: Lindsay Walker

Guest columnist Lindsay Walker is executive director of the Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Throughout Greater Cleveland, you most likely have heard or seen something recently about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The color purple graces billboards, signs and T-shirts. Signature-colored flowers demonstrate each personal connection...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ice cream truck driver claims he should be the one and cone-ly in the city: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

The owner and operator of an ice cream truck in the city contacted police Sept. 23. He said there was another ice cream truck that had been driving through his territory. He said the competing truck did not have a permit. The ice cream truck driver said he wanted to complain because he lost $350 from his competition. He was advised to call police when he sees the other ice cream truck driver. Police will then check on his credentials. Police also warned the driver of using 911.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

