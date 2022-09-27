Read full article on original website
Drought slightly worsening in San Antonio area, according to U.S. Drought Monitor
Hope you’ve been enjoying the cooler mornings and sunshine we’ve had on hand this week!. Unfortunately, while those clear skies and dry air have made for a more comfortable feel outside, it also means that we haven’t seen much beneficial rainfall in South Central Texas. The latest...
Continental opens new $110 million car technology plant in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS – A new manufacturing plant is now open in New Braunfels and it will bring more than 500 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Continental held a grand opening ceremony celebrating its new $110 million facility, according to a news release. “The completion of our new automotive...
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
