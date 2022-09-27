ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy