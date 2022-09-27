ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Congrats to this year’s Design & Drive winner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize 2022 has been a great community event with so much art all around Grand Rapids, including cars turned into creative canvases as part of the Design & Drive art contest by the West Michigan Honda Dealers. Since 2015, the West Michigan Honda Dealers have been the Official Vehicle of ArtPrize.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Rocky and Marble

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a tiny kitten and a mature dog looking for a happy home. Marble is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair mix. He was in foster care at the start of his life but is now ready for his forever home. He’s curious and playful. The shelter has many kittens, but they often get adopted quickly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Real Estate
City
Lowell, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
WOOD

Local flavor starts at Kingma’s Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday and we want to give you some delicious ideas for food and entertaining over the weekend and for the weeks to come! Kingma’s Market has a great assortment of awesome products, including meat from their artisan butcher shop. Alan joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Eating healthy today for a brighter tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Milk Means More is all about making sure our kids are eating healthy so they can have a brighter future. In ArtPrize theme, Jenn Struik, Experienced Chef and Registered Dietician is here to show us how to make a healthy and festive charcuterie board. She made a pumpkin cheese ball using cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning blend and cream cheese. After forming the ball, she rolled them into crumbled crackers and topped it using a green bell pepper top. To make the Salami roses, she took a mason jar and started folding the meat around the rim of the jar, overlapping the slices until the entire rim is covered. Then she flipped the jar to make the flower. She also used slices of cheese, vegetables, and crackers, to make this a healthy and festive after school snack for the kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A new & improved way to get knee or hip replacement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Veterans Stand Down returns to Kalamazoo

Clothing, shoes, haircuts, dental services, showers and hot meals awaited veterans at the Salvation Army in Kalamazoo Friday, as Kalamazoo County Veteran's Services held its annual Veterans Stand Down event in-person for the first time in years. (Sept. 30, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Celebrating 30 years of the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize may be winding down but we’re gearing up for great fall events across the area. Today we have Joe Hune from Blue Cross Blue Shield to tell us about a special one they’re involved with. Blue Cross is proud to support the Grand Rapids community and with the end of one community tradition, we can now look forward to another with the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023

If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
MUSKEGON, MI

