New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Congrats to this year’s Design & Drive winner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize 2022 has been a great community event with so much art all around Grand Rapids, including cars turned into creative canvases as part of the Design & Drive art contest by the West Michigan Honda Dealers. Since 2015, the West Michigan Honda Dealers have been the Official Vehicle of ArtPrize.
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Rocky and Marble
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a tiny kitten and a mature dog looking for a happy home. Marble is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair mix. He was in foster care at the start of his life but is now ready for his forever home. He’s curious and playful. The shelter has many kittens, but they often get adopted quickly.
Muskegon Heights building first new house in 17 years
The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.
Local flavor starts at Kingma’s Market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday and we want to give you some delicious ideas for food and entertaining over the weekend and for the weeks to come! Kingma’s Market has a great assortment of awesome products, including meat from their artisan butcher shop. Alan joins...
Eating healthy today for a brighter tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Milk Means More is all about making sure our kids are eating healthy so they can have a brighter future. In ArtPrize theme, Jenn Struik, Experienced Chef and Registered Dietician is here to show us how to make a healthy and festive charcuterie board. She made a pumpkin cheese ball using cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning blend and cream cheese. After forming the ball, she rolled them into crumbled crackers and topped it using a green bell pepper top. To make the Salami roses, she took a mason jar and started folding the meat around the rim of the jar, overlapping the slices until the entire rim is covered. Then she flipped the jar to make the flower. She also used slices of cheese, vegetables, and crackers, to make this a healthy and festive after school snack for the kids.
A new & improved way to get knee or hip replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Veterans Stand Down returns to Kalamazoo
Clothing, shoes, haircuts, dental services, showers and hot meals awaited veterans at the Salvation Army in Kalamazoo Friday, as Kalamazoo County Veteran's Services held its annual Veterans Stand Down event in-person for the first time in years. (Sept. 30, 2022)
Celebrating 30 years of the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize may be winding down but we’re gearing up for great fall events across the area. Today we have Joe Hune from Blue Cross Blue Shield to tell us about a special one they’re involved with. Blue Cross is proud to support the Grand Rapids community and with the end of one community tradition, we can now look forward to another with the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot!
Kentwood venue steps up after Ian scrubs Florida wedding
Hurricane Ian had a Grand Rapids couple canceling their destination wedding in Florida just days before it was supposed to happen. (Sept. 30, 2022)
Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
At Grand Rapids fundraiser, Ukranian reflects on night ‘everything was taken’
Iryna Wells' story helped inspire parishioners at St. Isadore Catholic Church, their Knights of Columbus council, and St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church to hold a fundraiser with a goal of at least $15,000 in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. (Oct. 1, 2022)
The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023
If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
Muskegon Rescue Mission expanding to meet increased need
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In just the last year, the Muskegon Rescue Mission said it had seen a 40% increase in the number of homeless residents it served. Fortunately, its facilities are in the process of expanding to meet the increased need. Work seemed to be progressing at lightning speed...
The Rapid and other employers along the Grand Rapids bus line hold “Roll With Us” job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks at The Rapid are hanging out a “Help Wanted” sign. The transit company is holding the Roll With Us Job Fair, where job-seekers can look into a career at The Rapid or several other partners who are located along the bus lines.
