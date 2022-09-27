GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Milk Means More is all about making sure our kids are eating healthy so they can have a brighter future. In ArtPrize theme, Jenn Struik, Experienced Chef and Registered Dietician is here to show us how to make a healthy and festive charcuterie board. She made a pumpkin cheese ball using cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning blend and cream cheese. After forming the ball, she rolled them into crumbled crackers and topped it using a green bell pepper top. To make the Salami roses, she took a mason jar and started folding the meat around the rim of the jar, overlapping the slices until the entire rim is covered. Then she flipped the jar to make the flower. She also used slices of cheese, vegetables, and crackers, to make this a healthy and festive after school snack for the kids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO