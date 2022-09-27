ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Teen charged in nightclub shooting

A teenager has been named as the primary suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a South Knoxville nightclub that wounded two people, police officials said. Brandon Oseguera, 18, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

LCSO: Man dead after being stabbed by roommate in Loudon County

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during an altercation, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville private event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance during a closed patron party event at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Who murdered Brian Scott Hicks?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was Valentine’s Day 2021 when Knoxville Police were called to an apartment on Daylily Drive in South Knoxville. A burglary had been reported at the location, but when officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. they found Brian Scott Hicks shot to death at the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police ID woman found dead at site of fire

Police on Monday released the identity of a woman whose burned body was found at the scene of a fire at the base of Sharp’s Ridge in North Knoxville over the weekend. Brandy Geisler, 34 of Knoxville, was found dead Saturday night by Knoxville firefighters who responded to what they had been told was a brush fire, authorities said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Fire destroys Fort Sanders house

A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a vacant house in the Fort Sanders neighborhood adjoining the University of Tennessee campus and downtown Knoxville. UT students in the area first began noticing the smell of smoke around noon, but it wasn’t until 4:39 p.m. that the E-911 Center was suddenly flooded by reports of a structure fire at 1205 Forest Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: Crews responding to fire at abandoned house on Forest Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews were responding to a fire on Forest Avenue on Wednesday, at around 4:48 p.m. They said the fire was on the 1200 block of Forest Avenue, in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. It was inside of an abandoned home that was cut up into apartments, they said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...

