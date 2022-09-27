Read full article on original website
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Teen charged in nightclub shooting
A teenager has been named as the primary suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a South Knoxville nightclub that wounded two people, police officials said. Brandon Oseguera, 18, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
WBIR
LCSO: Man dead after being stabbed by roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during an altercation, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
Man previously banned from UT campus faces trial on charges he kidnapped, raped student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing trial this week on rape and kidnapping charges after authorities said he picked up a 19-year-old University of Tennessee student from outside a house party in the Fort Sanders neighborhood and drove her more than 20 miles to Grainger County in January 2021.
Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.
wvlt.tv
Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville private event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance during a closed patron party event at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
WATE
Who murdered Brian Scott Hicks?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was Valentine’s Day 2021 when Knoxville Police were called to an apartment on Daylily Drive in South Knoxville. A burglary had been reported at the location, but when officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. they found Brian Scott Hicks shot to death at the scene.
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police ID woman found dead at site of fire
Police on Monday released the identity of a woman whose burned body was found at the scene of a fire at the base of Sharp’s Ridge in North Knoxville over the weekend. Brandy Geisler, 34 of Knoxville, was found dead Saturday night by Knoxville firefighters who responded to what they had been told was a brush fire, authorities said.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found...
Knoxville man charged with 11 car burglaries in Maryville
A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Maryville and Blount County Sheriff's Office investigators seek a second individual who may have more information on the crimes.
wvlt.tv
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Fire destroys Fort Sanders house
A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a vacant house in the Fort Sanders neighborhood adjoining the University of Tennessee campus and downtown Knoxville. UT students in the area first began noticing the smell of smoke around noon, but it wasn’t until 4:39 p.m. that the E-911 Center was suddenly flooded by reports of a structure fire at 1205 Forest Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
KFD: Crews responding to fire at abandoned house on Forest Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews were responding to a fire on Forest Avenue on Wednesday, at around 4:48 p.m. They said the fire was on the 1200 block of Forest Avenue, in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. It was inside of an abandoned home that was cut up into apartments, they said.
wvlt.tv
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
