Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Most Adorable Pumpkin Patch in Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Downtown Boutique Shopping is Where It's AtCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas football coach?
Razorback fans supporting the hogs through thick …. First justice center for poultry workers opens in …. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Bentonville High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Hunter...
nwahomepage.com
Rash of breaking-and-entering calls in Fort Smith
Restraining order filed against Allison Castro by …. One man is on a mission to interview every World …. Arkansas storm tracker shares his story about hurricane …. Mom of murdered woman speaks as officials search …. Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP …
nwahomepage.com
Bring your appetite to the Chili Cookoff!
An inaugural event will serve as a way for a local non-profit to provide support for families in NWA. Watch as Audrey Zavaleta from Family Network Inc., joins Good Day NWA to talk about Chili’n with Family Network. Chili Cookoff. Saturday, Oct. 8, 3:00 p.m. Downtown Springdale. Tickets: $30...
nwahomepage.com
No. 16 Razorbacks compete on home course in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE – Competing in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, No. 16 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high and open races are held on Saturday. Information on parking for each day is available here: https://www.chilepepperfestival.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Dancing into the weekend with Swing Out Springdale
Sending us into the weekend with classic swing dancing is local dance group, Swing Out Springdale (associated with the Swing Out Fayetteville Alliance or SOFA)!. Watch as instructor Kathryn Boyden and students Micah Hampton, Jay Phillips, and Lorenzo Castaneda join Good Day NWA and teach Jackee and Jason some dance moves!
nwahomepage.com
Washington County History Society to recognize outstanding contributions
The Washington County Historical Society is hosting an event honoring distinguished citizens. Watch as Maylon Rice joins Good Day NWA with all the details.
nwahomepage.com
Home is Where the Hog is: The James Jointer Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
nwahomepage.com
LIVE: Springdale at Bentonville West
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can catch live high school football action each Friday night on our website and KXNW. The Springdale Bulldogs head to Bentonville West to take on the Wolverines. You can watch the game online by visiting the website here. For the latest highlights and news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
NWA Audio Theater to present Shakespeare classic
A Shakespeare classic comedy is being adapted for radio theater. Watch as a few members from “The Taming of the Shrew” cast join Good Day NWA to share more about NWA Audio Theater and how you can see the show. NWA Audio Theater presents “The Taming of the...
nwahomepage.com
Tide dominates fourth quarter against Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama used a dominating fourth quarter to upend No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead and it appeared the Hogs were going to be blown out at home. Arkansas scored on its last drive of the first half to finally get on the scoreboard. Then Arkansas dominated the third quarter scoring 16 points to pull within 28-23. But it was at that point things fell apart for the Hogs.
nwahomepage.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas is set to host No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in a game that has the Hogs the big underdog. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a loss to Texas A&M while Alabama (4-0, 1-0) is rolling along. The Tide had one very close game a 20-19 win over unranked Texas. Hogs have defeated Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State prior to the 23-21 loss to the Aggies.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs set to host Alabama in key SEC game
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas will play host to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium with the Hogs entering as the big underdogs. Sam Pittman has always said he likes the underdog role. Well he gets it in full on Saturday as the undefeated Tide are heavily favored.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwahomepage.com
Hogs fall to No. 2 Alabama 49-26
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half on Saturday before No. 20 Arkansas rallied to pull within 28-23 before the Tide took a 49-26 win before 75,579 fans in Razorback Stadium. The crowd was the fifth-largest one ever at Razorback Stadium....
nwahomepage.com
Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
nwahomepage.com
Drew Sanders named Butkus Linebacker of Month
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month it was announced on Friday. Sanders is second on the team in tackles with 31, leads with 16 solo, 6.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His sack total is tied for the national lead. Arkansas leads the country with 20 sacks and averaging five per game.
nwahomepage.com
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
nwahomepage.com
ESPN places 3 Hogs on all-transfer team
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas has placed three players on the ESPN all-transfer team through four weeks of the season. ‘The Razorbacks selected are linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama), defensive end Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (LSU). The Razorbacks tied USC with the most on the squad. While all of the Hogs were on defense, USC had two on offense and one on defense.
Comments / 0