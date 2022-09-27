Read full article on original website
Friday is final day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Friday is the deadline to apply for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. Governor Wolf’s office says that over 3,000 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians convicted of Possession of Marijuana or Marijuana, Small Amount of...
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania lowest in over 20 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates once again, jobless claims nationwide slightly increased. However, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remains at a historic low of 4.2 percent, even as talks of a recession are on the table. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry...
Report: Veteran suicide rates lowest in 10 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to a recent report released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of suicides among veterans nationwide is at its lowest rate in over 10 years, dropping almost 10 percent between 2018 and 2020. Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs...
Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
Pennsylvania Red Cross is sending relief to Florida
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne CO. — The Greater Pennsylvania region of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers down to Florida to help the over thirty three thousand displaced from Hurricane Ian. There are currently 780 Red Cross Volunteers working in Florida but more will be sent from everywhere. 10 people...
Experts say PA could be less colorful this Fall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state. That's according to the State's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, but some experts say the colors this Autumn may be different than in the past. There are many factors as...
Making voices heard: as election draws near, groups seek to register more voters
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 8,785,513 Pennsylvanians registered to vote as of Sept. 26. With 38 days until the midterm elections, time is running out. “We are lagging when it comes to voter registration from 2018,” Acting Secretary of State Leigh M....
It's Raining Mets! | The Aftermath of Ian
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week's episode, Tom and Ed talk about how and why Hurricane Ian was so destructive in southwest Florida. Towards the end, they give an update on what we can expect as we head into October!. Find out more in this week's episode of It's...
Clouds increasing before rain starts overnight from Hurricane Ian
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. It will be cloudy but dry for evening plans tonight before rain from Ian arrives overnight. WATCHING IAN:. Ian is a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH. It...
