ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Naples Daily News

Where is Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Naples, Florida

Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday. The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Melbourne, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
FOXBusiness

Airports, airlines announcing travel disruptions as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida

While Floridians prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, major airlines and airports are announcing expected travel disruptions to and from the Sunshine State. Many airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and Southwest, are allowing travelers to change their travel plans without paying additional fees or fare differences, FOX 35 Orlando reports.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

'Millions' of Floridians expected to lose electricity in storm

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis said millions of Floridians will face power outages over the next two days as monstrous Hurricane Ian barrels through the state."You are starting to see power outages across the state, but you're going to see way, way more over the next 48 hours," DeSantis said Wednesday morning while at a Florida Power & Light staging area at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Lake City."You're going to have millions of people without power in this state within the next 48 hours. No question." In information posted online, FPL reported about 50,000 outages Wednesday morning, including about 18,000 in Miami-Dade County, 13,000 in Sarasota County, 8,000 in Collier County, 3,500 in Charlotte County, and 2,000 in Lee County. Duke Energy Florida posted about 3,000 outages. FPL President & CEO Eric Silagy cautioned Tuesday that efforts to restore power will be affected by Hurricane Ian's expected slow crawl across Florida. Silagy added that it could take about 24 hours after Ian departs from areas to determine how much time will be needed to complete restoration. More than 40,000 workers, including workers from other states, are handling outages or are on post-storm standby.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Cruise Ship#Florida Water#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Carnival Cruise#Florida Keys#Theme Park#Travel Destinations#Floridians#Hurricane Ian

Comments / 0

Community Policy