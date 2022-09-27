Read full article on original website
Where is Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Naples, Florida
Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday. The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.
Ian likely won’t head to South Florida but could make an impact. Here’s how — and why
Good news for South Floridians: Hurricane Ian is not forecast to travel directly over the region. However, there’s also troublesome developments: the system may still make its presence known.
Ian to shift into Central Florida. Here’s what to expect before the storm reaches the area
As Hurricane Ian zips through Florida’s west coast, the storm is now heading to its next destination: central and north central Florida.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple ponder where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know where to go.
Airports, airlines announcing travel disruptions as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida
While Floridians prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, major airlines and airports are announcing expected travel disruptions to and from the Sunshine State. Many airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and Southwest, are allowing travelers to change their travel plans without paying additional fees or fare differences, FOX 35 Orlando reports.
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
'Millions' of Floridians expected to lose electricity in storm
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis said millions of Floridians will face power outages over the next two days as monstrous Hurricane Ian barrels through the state."You are starting to see power outages across the state, but you're going to see way, way more over the next 48 hours," DeSantis said Wednesday morning while at a Florida Power & Light staging area at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Lake City."You're going to have millions of people without power in this state within the next 48 hours. No question." In information posted online, FPL reported about 50,000 outages Wednesday morning, including about 18,000 in Miami-Dade County, 13,000 in Sarasota County, 8,000 in Collier County, 3,500 in Charlotte County, and 2,000 in Lee County. Duke Energy Florida posted about 3,000 outages. FPL President & CEO Eric Silagy cautioned Tuesday that efforts to restore power will be affected by Hurricane Ian's expected slow crawl across Florida. Silagy added that it could take about 24 hours after Ian departs from areas to determine how much time will be needed to complete restoration. More than 40,000 workers, including workers from other states, are handling outages or are on post-storm standby.
Tampa Bay closures: What to know about bridges, roads in Ian’s aftermath
As Tampa Bay residents wake up to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they can expect felled trees blocking roadways, broken traffic signals and strewn debris. Officials urge people to continue to shelter in place and not to emerge too early as damage from the hurricane is still being assessed. Here’s...
Tuesday Live Updates: Tampa Bay in final hours of prep as Hurricane Ian nears
Tuesday will be critical for Tampa Bay as the time to prepare for Hurricane Ian runs out. Officials put the region under a hurricane warning Monday evening, meaning residents can expect to see hurricane conditions in 24 to 36 hours. Experts are urging residents to take Ian seriously, noting it could be a “potential historic catastrophe.”
Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane
The storm, which could turn into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida’s gulf coast, could be 500 miles wide — making it potentially larger than Hurricane Irma.
Florida has an emergency contact information system. Here’s how to sign up.
If you are in an emergency in Florida and can’t talk, there’s still a way for your family and friends to be notified quickly. An emergency can be a car crash — or a hurricane like Ian. The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles department has created...
