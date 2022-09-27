ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

WMTW

Child reportedly unhurt after getting stuck in Auburn school bus door

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say a 10-year-old student got stuck in the door of a school bus Friday afternoon. In a letter released on the school department's website, Superintendent Cornelia Brown says the Sherwood Elementary Heights student was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at Central Maine Medical Center after his arm and backpack became trapped in the bus doors.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Truck crashes into Bath courthouse

BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
BATH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after West Gardiner fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
WEST GARDINER, ME
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Lewiston, ME
Accidents
WGME

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
nbcboston.com

Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert

Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Saco woman reported missing has been found

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old woman who had not been heart from since Monday. Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, stated Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m. that she has been found and is safe.
SACO, ME
wgan.com

Death at Sanford inn under investigation

Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
womenworking.com

Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching

14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation. The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train. CSX confirmed Wednesday morning that the person did die from their injuries, but...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
AUBURN, ME
94.3 WCYY

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine — Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph's store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
RUMFORD, ME
95.9 WCYY

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
wgan.com

Man charged with arson in Sanford fire pleads guilty

A Sanford man who admitted to setting fire to the multi-unit rental property he was living in has pleaded guilty. 49-year-old Thomas McGinn confessed to starting the fire at the building on Spruce St. on May 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty to arson Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
SANFORD, ME
colbyecho.news

Are students safe in Waterville?

Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
WATERVILLE, ME

