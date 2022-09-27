Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
Child reportedly unhurt after getting stuck in Auburn school bus door
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say a 10-year-old student got stuck in the door of a school bus Friday afternoon. In a letter released on the school department's website, Superintendent Cornelia Brown says the Sherwood Elementary Heights student was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at Central Maine Medical Center after his arm and backpack became trapped in the bus doors.
whdh.com
Maine bus driver facing assault charge after hitting mother with bus doors following argument
LOVELL, Maine (WMTW) — A bus driver is facing an assault charge after a mother captured her driving off while she was still in the doorway of her bus. Officials say 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham is facing an assault charge, as well as driving to endanger. The mother,...
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Man dead after West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
nbcboston.com
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
Saco woman reported missing has been found
SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old woman who had not been heart from since Monday. Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, stated Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m. that she has been found and is safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
wgan.com
Death at Sanford inn under investigation
Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
womenworking.com
Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching
14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation. The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train. CSX confirmed Wednesday morning that the person did die from their injuries, but...
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
WMTW
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine — Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph's store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
wabi.tv
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta. The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year. The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins...
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
wgan.com
Man charged with arson in Sanford fire pleads guilty
A Sanford man who admitted to setting fire to the multi-unit rental property he was living in has pleaded guilty. 49-year-old Thomas McGinn confessed to starting the fire at the building on Spruce St. on May 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty to arson Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
colbyecho.news
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
Comments / 0