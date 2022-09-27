ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall is here, flu season is right around the corner

By Isaac Cruz
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With fall officially here, flu season is right around the corner. CVS MinuteClinic is encouraging New Mexico residents to get their seasonal flu vaccine.

According to the CDC, it is recommended to get the flu vaccine early in the fall before flu season begins, they say ideally the best time to get the flu vaccine is by the end of October. The CDC especially recommends that at-risk populations all get the flu vaccine. This includes adults 65 and older as well as children five years and younger.

New Mexicans can schedule their flu shot at any MinuteClinic or CVS pharmacy location. To schedule an appointment for the flu shot visit, CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com.

