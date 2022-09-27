Read full article on original website
At least 129 dead in Indonesia football stadium riot
At least 129 people died at an Indonesian football stadium riot in which thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
US delivers proposal for maritime border to Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. has delivered a maritime border demarcation proposal to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as negotiations with Israel progress. U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea delivered the proposal, written by a mediator to Aoun on Saturday. A senior adviser for energy security at the U.S. State Department who has been mediating between the two neighbors expressed optimism following his last visit in September. The two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to unleash offshore oil and gas production as it grapples with its economic crisis.
Azerbaijan to increase gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Europe
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president says his country is a reliable partner and will stick to an agreement to double gas exports to the European Union by 2027. President Ilhan Aliyev was in Bulgaria’s capital for the official launch Saturday of a new pipeline that will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan. Bulgaria’s vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Sofia, Aliyev called a new gas interconnector with Greece “a historic achievement and an opportunity for Azeri gas to reach Europe in larger quantities.” The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline is designed to run from the Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria.
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government’s crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including four members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Saturday’s report says the assailants hid among worshippers near a mosque in the city of Zahedan and attacked the nearby police station. The report said 32 people were wounded in the ensuing clashes between armed separatists and police Friday. It is not unusual for IRG members to be present at police bases around the country. It wasn’t clear if the attack was related to nationwide antigovernment protests gripping Iran after the death in police custody of a young woman.
Polish PM’s aide, target of email hacking, resigns
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister’s chief-of-staff has resigned after the official’s private email account was hacked and his private messages published over many months. Michal Dworczyk and other members of the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki say they believe the hacking was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Dworczyk said he was resigning for personal reasons and because he felt he could not work as effectively as before.
Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was ‘America-based’
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south was an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday, killing one officer and wounding a second officer and a civilian. The comments by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu were told to ruling party officials in the Black Sea province of Giresun on Saturday. He added that authorities in the United States had requested the serial numbers of the firearms used in the attack, without specifying which U.S. agency made the request.
Europe faces ‘scary situation’ following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says
The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe’s massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN. “It’s a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter,” Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory...
Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt. The money was withheld from Cairo because of concerns over human rights abuses. The Associated Press obtained a State Department memo detailing the decision to reprogram the money allotted for Egypt for the Pacific Islands. President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to spend $810 million — including $130 million for climate resilience programming — to assist the Pacific Islands as he met with more than a dozen leaders from the region.
US judge dismisses Mexico lawsuit against gun manufacturers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A United States federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against U.S. gun manufacturers that argued their commercial practices has led to bloodshed in Mexico. Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston ruled Friday that Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided gun manufacturers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005. The law shields gun manufacturers from damages “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse” of a firearm. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says it will appeal the decision.
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by hackers from military and police security institutions in several Latin American countries. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the breach Friday and Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The 10 terabytes of data taken also include emails from the militaries in El Salvador, Peru and Colombia, as well as El Salvador’s National Police. The Mexico hack appeared to be the largest. The group responsible calls itself Guacamaya.
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for “years.”. “Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong,” the President said in a statement.
Montenegro bans entry to 28 foreigners for ‘malign’ activity
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A day after it expelled six Russian diplomats, Montenegro has revoked residence and banned entry into the country to 28 foreign citizens it accuses of exerting “malign influence” in the interest of unidentified foreign services. The move was part of “continued and coordinated” activities, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday, offering no further detail. Media and officials said the group included a former ambassador in Montenegro of neighboring Serbia. The six Russian diplomats were asked Thursday to leave the country over “breaches of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” Russia in response closed down its consular services in Montenegro.
Myanmar accuses rebels in east of shooting passenger plane
BANGKOK (AP) — A passenger plan has been shot in Myanmar as it was preparing to land, injuring one on board. State television MRTV says the Myanmar National Airlines plane was carrying 63 passengers when it was hit in the eastern state of Kayah. Myanmar’s military government has accused the ethnic minority militia Karenni National Progressive Party of firing the shot that penetrated the fuselage. A leader of the Karenni National Progressive Party denied the government’s accusation, saying his party had not ordered its armed wing to shoot at civilians or passenger planes. Kayah state has experienced intense conflict between the military and local resistance groups since the army seized power in February 2021.
Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight
HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — The Finnish government says it will significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland’s border with Russia, banning Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference that the decision “aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland.” The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country’s international relations. It didn’t specify further. As of Sept. 1, Finland slashed the number of visas — including for tourism purposes — issued to Russian citizens to one-tenth of the typical number.
UN to seek $800 million more in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says it will seek $800 million more in aid from the international community to help Pakistan’s flood survivors. The upward revision comes weeks after the U.N. issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency funding for 33 million people affected by the unprecedented floods that have hit Pakistan this summer. Julien Harneis, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, told reporters on Friday that the agency will issue the revised appeal in Geneva next Tuesday. Deluges, which have likely been worsened by climate change, have killed 1,678 people in Pakistan since mid-June.
Testing trouble adds to disorder in Uganda’s Ebola response
MUBENDE, Uganda (AP) — In a remote Ugandan community facing its first Ebola outbreak, testing trouble has added to the score of challenges authorities face. Health workers and others who spoke to The Associated Press described the early response as slow and chaotic after the Sept. 20 confirmation of an outbreak with a sample from a man who had been treated for illnesses including malaria. Six others had already died from what local authorities described as a strange illness. Because some malaria symptoms are similar to those of the Ebola strain circulating in central Uganda, community-based clinics that are usually the first stop for those seeking care can be ill-equipped to make the right decisions at the right time.
Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a ‘deliberate act of sabotage’
President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a “deliberate act of sabotage” and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of “pumping out disinformation and lies,” though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden’s strong words mark the...
