AdWeek

Nextdoor Adds Targeting Options for Public Agencies to Its Ad Platform

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Neighborhood social network Nextdoor added targeting options to its ad platform in the U.S. with the aim of...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I’ve seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of “Lucky Iron Fish” distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they’ve made possible. It’s a more compelling metric.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
AdWeek

Learning From the 2022 Political Ad Tech Revolution to Prepare for 2024

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Political advertising is in full swing as we head into the 2022 midterm elections this November. And it’s no longer at a crossroads. Advertiser budget allocations are already proving the days of antiquated campaign strategies are over.
AdWeek

Roku and Nielsen Expand Partnership With Cross-Media Measurement Deduplication

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Nielsen and Roku are adding to their long-existing relationship. The companies are set to enable four-screen measurement across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop...
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). LinkedIn gives users the option to share personal demographic information about themselves with the social networking platform. This...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Society
AdWeek

How the Latine Community Is Sharing Their Story Via Music Charts

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Music is a cultural connector. It gives marketers a glimpse of the future, especially from the perspective of...
MUSIC
AdWeek

Where Gen Z and Millennials Split on Brand Love

Because people have unique preferences and different dispositions, it’s sometimes unwise for marketers to lump consumers into a certain target group based on age. But because culture and technology are rapidly changing from one generation to the next—something that hasn’t been the case throughout history—sometimes it’s not.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Women who get to corner offices get there faster than men

Women who get promoted to high-ranking executive roles at Fortune 100 companies tend to get there faster than men, according to new research from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The research examined 40 years of data on who holds the Fortune 100’s top 10 executive positions at...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AdWeek

Alisa Bowen Elevated to Disney+ President

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Alisa Bowen has been elevated to president of Disney+, the company announced Thursday.
BUSINESS
hospitalitytech.com

UpStay Partners with TOTVS to Provide Latin American Hoteliers With Upselling Technology Automation

UpStay, a leading provider of advanced ancillary upselling technology solutions for the hotel industry, together with TOTVS, the largest technology company in Brazil, have announced an integration set to equip Latin American hotels with the most recent advances in upselling technology. Leveraging TOTVS’s market leading presence throughout the region, the recent integration with UpStay will ensure that more hoteliers can instantly adopt AI-based upselling strategies that are proven to maximize sale conversion rates while enhancing guest experiences and increasing loyalty.
TECHNOLOGY

