Update: With Ian distancing itself from the Space Coast, damage assessment teams have either been dispatched or will be soon as NASA and Space Force officials begin preparing to reopen installations. All signs point to minimal damages. See our latest story here.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO