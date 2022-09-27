Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
EU takes Malta to court over passport-for-pay program
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is taking Malta to court over a golden passport program that allows wealthy people to buy European Union citizenship. The EU’s executive branch decided to act even after the small island country suspended the program for citizens of Russia and Belarus. The European Commission said that granting citizenship for money to people without any real links to the country contravenes EU treaties. The commission says it’s referred the matter to the European Court of Justice. Obtaining the nationality of one of the 27 member countries bestows EU citizenship. With that comes the right to free movement, to vote and to be elected in European and national elections.
Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait have chosen to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member assembly, were seen as a vote for change amid a prolonged period of gridlock. The Cabinet is appointed by the royal family, while the 50-member assembly is democratically elected and more independent than similar bodies across the region. Following Thursday’s vote, the new assembly will include 27 new members, around a dozen of whom served in previous assemblies.
Author Dangarembga found guilty in Zimbabwe rights protest
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — World-renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga has been found guilty of promoting public violence in her home country of Zimbabwe for participating in an anti-government protest in 2020 that called for reforms. She was fined around $120 and given a six-month suspended jail sentence. Dangarembga and another woman were arrested after walking down a street holding a placard that read “We want better. Reform Our Institutions.” The charges against Dangarembga have been criticized by rights groups as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent attempts to silence opposition in the long-troubled southern African country.
Brazil’s decisive debate on eve of presidential election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Tens of millions of Brazilians were glued to their TVs late Thursday for the final presidential debate before Sunday’s elections. Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the polls. Five other candidates also participated.
Turkish president sues German lawmaker over slur
BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing a senior German lawmaker who called him a “sewer rat,” his lawyer said Friday. Mustafa Kaplan confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that he had filed a criminal complaint for slander and libel against lawmaker Wolfgang Kubicki on behalf of his client. Kubicki, a member of the governing Free Democratic Party, told German news agency dpa that he was unconcerned about the lawsuit. The Turkish government this week sharply criticized Kubicki’s comments, made at a recent election campaign event. Kubicki used the term “sewer rat” in reference to Erdogan while talking about a migration deal between Turkey and the European Union.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Pakistan launches anti-harassment hotline for trans people
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has launched a special hotline for transgender people in an effort to protect their rights and save them from discrimination and harassment. Salman Sufi, an adviser to the prime minister, tweeted on Friday that the hotline was live and connected to top police officers and the Ministry of Human Rights. Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered.
Azerbaijan to increase gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Europe
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president says his country is a reliable partner and will stick to an agreement to double gas exports to the European Union by 2027. President Ilhan Aliyev was in Bulgaria’s capital for the official launch Saturday of a new pipeline that will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan. Bulgaria’s vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Sofia, Aliyev called a new gas interconnector with Greece “a historic achievement and an opportunity for Azeri gas to reach Europe in larger quantities.” The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline is designed to run from the Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria.
Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums
TOKYO (AP) — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. The nation known for Nintendo games and tech gadgetry galore also loves traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures. Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests. He’s also started with changes within the government agency like diverse hiring. Kono knows it will be challenging to wrest Japan out of its analog doldrums. But he noted the endeavor doesn’t have to be complicated; people will naturally choose what’s convenient.
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking coup fears
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Residents in the capital of Burkina Faso say gunfire rang out early in the morning and the state broadcaster has gone off the air, fueling fears that another coup is underway. The developments Friday come just after coup leader-turned-president Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba returned from a trip to the U.N. General Assembly. Damiba seized power in January, overthrowing Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president. He has faced mounting criticism over the unabated attacks by Islamic extremists, which had led to popular support for his takeover. Damiba had recently fired the country’s defense minister and named himself to the position.
Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight
HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — The Finnish government says it will significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland’s border with Russia, banning Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference that the decision “aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland.” The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country’s international relations. It didn’t specify further. As of Sept. 1, Finland slashed the number of visas — including for tourism purposes — issued to Russian citizens to one-tenth of the typical number.
Biden administration imposes new sanctions on those involved in evading Iran sanctions
The Biden administration imposed sanctions Thursday on multiple entities involved in evading sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemicals, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement. The new sanctions come as efforts to restore the Iran nuclear deal have once again stalled, and as the United States remains...
Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem intersection
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men have blocked a major Jerusalem intersection to protest attempts to force them to register for Israel’s military draft. Military service is mandatory for most Jewish Israeli men, but the ultra-Orthodox often receive exemptions in order to continue their religious studies. The exemptions have long infuriated secular Israelis, but ultra-Orthodox communities have resisted repeated attempts to force them to register for the draft. During Thursday’s protest, the black-clad religious demonstrators blocked traffic at a main intersection near the entrance to the city. Many chanted: “I will not join the army of destruction.” Police said they were trying to restore order. There were no immediate reports of violence.
US citizen killed in Iranian attack in Iraq on Wednesday
A US citizen was killed in an Iranian rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan Wednesday, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Thursday. Patel did not offer further details about the individual, citing privacy considerations. Patel declined to say what the US response would be to the attack and citizen’s death.
Family frantically searched for Iranian woman after arrest
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — A cousin of Mahsa Amini recounts the family’s frantic search to win her release after the young woman was arrested by Iran’s morality police. Amini’s death in custody has sparked a stunning wave of protests across Iran, with women removing headscarves. The cousin, Irfan Mortezai, says the family is proud that Amini has become a symbol of resistance, but they are lying low out of worries over Iranian security agents. Mortezai spoke to The Associated Press from northern Iraq, where he fled in 2020. He recalls the day when he got a message from Amini’s brother that she had been arrested, and he joined their frantic calls trying to track her down.
UN to seek $800 million more in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says it will seek $800 million more in aid from the international community to help Pakistan’s flood survivors. The upward revision comes weeks after the U.N. issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency funding for 33 million people affected by the unprecedented floods that have hit Pakistan this summer. Julien Harneis, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, told reporters on Friday that the agency will issue the revised appeal in Geneva next Tuesday. Deluges, which have likely been worsened by climate change, have killed 1,678 people in Pakistan since mid-June.
Europe faces ‘scary situation’ following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says
The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe’s massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN. “It’s a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter,” Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory...
