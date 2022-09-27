ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
Interview: Jon Ralston previews Nevada gubernatorial debate, US Senate race

Political expert Jon Ralston joined our morning show to talk about the upcoming gubernatorial debate he's moderating between Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo. Ralston also weighed in on the highly contentious senate race between incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. The debate between Sisolak and Lombardo will...
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
