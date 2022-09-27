Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
mynews4.com
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff for 1 October shooting anniversary
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in the state of Nevada to be flown at half staff to remember the lives lost in a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Flags at the state capitol and public should be flown at half staff until sunset on Saturday, Oct. 1.
mynews4.com
Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
mynews4.com
Nevada Supreme Court panel overturns Reno man's murder conviction in road rage case
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel overturned the murder conviction of a Reno man who jurors said shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in February 2020. The panel, in a 2-1 decision, overturned Wayne Cameron's life sentence for...
mynews4.com
Interview: Jon Ralston previews Nevada gubernatorial debate, US Senate race
Political expert Jon Ralston joined our morning show to talk about the upcoming gubernatorial debate he's moderating between Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo. Ralston also weighed in on the highly contentious senate race between incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. The debate between Sisolak and Lombardo will...
mynews4.com
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
mynews4.com
GALLERY: South Carolina getting hit by effects from Hurricane Ian as storm makes landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian, with images showing damage across the area both before and after the hurricane made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph in South Carolina on Friday afternoon. Thousands of people were without power as the storm...
