Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Brazil’s decisive debate on eve of presidential election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Tens of millions of Brazilians were glued to their TVs late Thursday for the final presidential debate before Sunday’s elections. Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the polls. Five other candidates also participated.
Turkish president sues German lawmaker over slur
BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing a senior German lawmaker who called him a “sewer rat,” his lawyer said Friday. Mustafa Kaplan confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that he had filed a criminal complaint for slander and libel against lawmaker Wolfgang Kubicki on behalf of his client. Kubicki, a member of the governing Free Democratic Party, told German news agency dpa that he was unconcerned about the lawsuit. The Turkish government this week sharply criticized Kubicki’s comments, made at a recent election campaign event. Kubicki used the term “sewer rat” in reference to Erdogan while talking about a migration deal between Turkey and the European Union.
Polish PM’s aide, target of email hacking, resigns
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister’s chief-of-staff has resigned after the official’s private email account was hacked and his private messages published over many months. Michal Dworczyk and other members of the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki say they believe the hacking was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Dworczyk said he was resigning for personal reasons and because he felt he could not work as effectively as before.
Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait have chosen to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member assembly, were seen as a vote for change amid a prolonged period of gridlock. The Cabinet is appointed by the royal family, while the 50-member assembly is democratically elected and more independent than similar bodies across the region. Following Thursday’s vote, the new assembly will include 27 new members, around a dozen of whom served in previous assemblies.
China’s Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin Lagonda
BEIJING (AP) — Geely Holding Group, one of China’s biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and says it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate. Geely declined to give financial details, but Aston Martin Lagonda announced it raised 654 million pounds ($730 million) from investors to pay down debt and “accelerate its long-term growth.” Geely owns the Geely Auto, LYNK & Co. and Geometry brands, Volvo Cars and EV brand Polestar of Sweden, Britain’s Lotus and 9.7% of Mercedes parent Daimler AG.
EU takes Malta to court over passport-for-pay program
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is taking Malta to court over a golden passport program that allows wealthy people to buy European Union citizenship. The EU’s executive branch decided to act even after the small island country suspended the program for citizens of Russia and Belarus. The European Commission said that granting citizenship for money to people without any real links to the country contravenes EU treaties. The commission says it’s referred the matter to the European Court of Justice. Obtaining the nationality of one of the 27 member countries bestows EU citizenship. With that comes the right to free movement, to vote and to be elected in European and national elections.
Azerbaijan to increase gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Europe
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president says his country is a reliable partner and will stick to an agreement to double gas exports to the European Union by 2027. President Ilhan Aliyev was in Bulgaria’s capital for the official launch Saturday of a new pipeline that will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan. Bulgaria’s vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Sofia, Aliyev called a new gas interconnector with Greece “a historic achievement and an opportunity for Azeri gas to reach Europe in larger quantities.” The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline is designed to run from the Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria.
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory. The two countries are stepping up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government approved the Micron Technologies deal under a law related to economic security. The announcement follows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan where she met with Japanese government and semiconductor officials to seek greater cooperation between the two countries.
Europe faces ‘scary situation’ following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says
The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe’s massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN. “It’s a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter,” Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory...
U.S. does not believe pipeline leaks were work of any NATO ally -Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States does not believe that any members of NATO were involved in causing leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
US: Focus new Russia sanctions on oil revenue, arms supplies
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sanctions going forward must focus on depriving President Vladimir Putin of the oil revenue and arms supplies he needs to press his war in Ukraine. That was the testimony Wednesday from two architects of the Biden administration’s sanctions campaign over Russia’s war in Ukraine. They spoke before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Assistant Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg told lawmakers that U.S. efforts must stay “laser-focused” on starving Putin of revenue from Russia’s oil and gas sales. Rosenberg says a second priority is hitting harder at the global supply networks replenishing Russia’s weapons and high-tech for the fight in Ukraine.
US citizen killed in Iranian attack in Iraq on Wednesday
A US citizen was killed in an Iranian rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan Wednesday, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Thursday. Patel did not offer further details about the individual, citing privacy considerations. Patel declined to say what the US response would be to the attack and citizen’s death.
Family frantically searched for Iranian woman after arrest
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — A cousin of Mahsa Amini recounts the family’s frantic search to win her release after the young woman was arrested by Iran’s morality police. Amini’s death in custody has sparked a stunning wave of protests across Iran, with women removing headscarves. The cousin, Irfan Mortezai, says the family is proud that Amini has become a symbol of resistance, but they are lying low out of worries over Iranian security agents. Mortezai spoke to The Associated Press from northern Iraq, where he fled in 2020. He recalls the day when he got a message from Amini’s brother that she had been arrested, and he joined their frantic calls trying to track her down.
UN to seek $800 million more in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says it will seek $800 million more in aid from the international community to help Pakistan’s flood survivors. The upward revision comes weeks after the U.N. issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency funding for 33 million people affected by the unprecedented floods that have hit Pakistan this summer. Julien Harneis, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, told reporters on Friday that the agency will issue the revised appeal in Geneva next Tuesday. Deluges, which have likely been worsened by climate change, have killed 1,678 people in Pakistan since mid-June.
US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have revealed their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufactures to stay on the market long term. The Friday announcement from the Food and Drug Administration aims to diversify the nation’s highly concentrated formula industry and prevent future shortages. The U.S. has been forced to turn to foreign suppliers to boost formula supplies after FDA inspectors temporarily shuttered the nation’s largest domestic manufacturing plant in February. Since then the U.S. has imported the equivalent of 300 million bottles of formula. Under the new plan, foreign manufacturers will have until 2025 to comply with U.S. standards for formula nutrition, labeling and manufacturing.
EU antitrust regulators set Nov. 8 deadline for Microsoft, Activision decision
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Nov. 8 whether to clear Microsoft Corp's proposed $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), according to a European Commission filing on Friday.
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives. The claim by Putin came ahead of an emergency meeting Friday at the U.N. Security Council in New York on the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region. Speaking Friday in Moscow at a ceremony to annex four regions of Ukraine into Russia, Putin claimed that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West have turned from imposing sanctions on Russia to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure.” He added that “those who profit from it have done it,” without naming a specific country.
