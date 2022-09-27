ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bones UK want you to "keep dancing" on motivational new single Cheap Love

By Liz Scarlett
 4 days ago
Bones UK have returned with the new single, Cheap Love, serving as their first offering since last year's releases of Boys Will Be Girls and Dirty Little Animals.

Cheap Love centres around the act of looking to the bright side, especially in a world that at times feels like it's working against you. It's all about moving on through hard times, and keeping a happy head while doing so.

The track kicks off with a zippy, staccato rhythm alongside snappy, quick-fire lyrics such as: 'War wounds / Wild nights / cat fights / scratched eyes / looking for a little love', before bouncing into a whopping chorus that doubles as an immediate earworm.

'Feels like everything that mattered doesn't matter anymore anything that mattered doesn't matter' chants vocalist Rosie Bones within the bridge, before being joined by Carmen Vandenberg for a ripping, trademark guitar solo.

The song arrives with a slightly un-nerving cinematic music video, directed by Jason Lee Denton and filmed in the backstreets of London during twilight. It follows Rosie as her heart is (literally) stolen from her chest by Vandenberg, so expect a little gore.

Speaking of the track, the band declare in a joint statement: " Cheap Love is a song about finding diamonds in the dark.

"The red neon light at the end of the tunnel. Some days.. We ALL have to use our fingernails to drag ourselves out of bed. It’s about sometimes not particularly liking the planet we live on and doing whatever you can to find a reason to keep dancing.”

Watch Cheap Love below:

