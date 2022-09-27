Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Skyrim Anniversary Edition Gets Another Surprise Launch Beyond Nintendo Switch Version
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition showed up on the Nintendo Switch platform this week as a surprise release with an even more surprising price of $70. But in addition to that Switch launch, Skyrim also found a new home on GOG. The CD Projekt-owned launcher welcomed Skyrim to its catalog with a couple of unique features and a price that might seem pretty appealing to those who want to round out their Skyrim on yet another platform.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Horror Game Now Releasing Earlier Than Expected
A highly anticipated Xbox exclusive horror game will be releasing much sooner now. Xbox hasn't had a ton of heavy hitter exclusives since the Xbox Series X was released in 2020. That's not to say there have been zero, we've had Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite to name some of the biggest. Both of these were tremendous games, though Halo Infinite has struggled a lot since releasing. It hasn't been able to meet the standards fans want for post-launch support and has dropped critical features like couch co-op. Xbox took a bit of a blow earlier this year when it confirmed that it was delaying Starfield to 2023 despite the fact it was intended to release this November. It was expected to be Xbox's killer app for 2022, but unfortunately, it will have to wait until next year.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Call of Duty: Warzone 1.0 says farewell with free banner commemorating its worst meta ever
With Warzone 2.0 less than two months away, Activision has rolled out Warzone's final major update.
A neat little fix for Xbox VRR is on the way
Soon you'll be able to choose between a few different modes for VRR on Xbox.
GTA player takes peyote, hallucinates their own version of GTA 6
We do not recommend trying this at home
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone’s ‘final major update’ makes a game-changing adjustment to the cost of loadout drops
Call of Duty: Warzone’s last stand has arrived. The “final major update” for Warzone before the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is here, and it’s changing the game in several key ways for players to really get wild and have some fun before the new titles are released.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games
With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
Free Classic Games Are Returning To Nintendo Switch Online
The original Nintendo Entertainment System is the inspiration for a fresh batch of free downloadable icons now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This week, the business released options based on a few different video games compatible with the system. These games include Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. In addition,...
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
ComicBook
Naruto Announces Konoha Shinden Manga Adaptation
Naruto has been around for decades now, and the franchise is going on strong to this day. Fans have watched the series' heroes go from being untrained brats to the saviors of the world. These days, a new generation of ninjas is leading the Hidden Leaf into the next era, and fans just learned one Naruto novel is about to get its own manga.
makeuseof.com
6 Nintendo Switch Apps All Switch Owners Should Install
The Nintendo Switch puts countless games at your disposal, but the device is capable of a lot more than just gaming. It isn't all about trading turnips and saving princesses from spiny turtles, you know. If you're now wondering what else your Switch is capable of, read on to learn...
ComicBook
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Remaster May Have Been in the Works At Rockstar Games
A remaster of Midnight Club: Los Angeles may have been in the works at Rockstar Games at some point. Midnight Club is one of Rockstar Games' most unique franchises because it's not violent, it's pretty accessible to all ages, and you're confined to a vehicle. Sadly Rockstar Games has left the series dormant like many of its other franchises after the success of Grand Theft Auto V. The last entry in the series was Midnight Club: Los Angeles which released on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2008. It's also backward compatible on Xbox One and Series X|S, but it is missing some music and other features that were included at launch.
ComicBook
Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures Leaked by Early Listings
The currently untitled Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination will unsurprisingly be accompanied by some tie-in figures according to some listings that appear to have gone up a bit ahead of schedule. Figures that we know about already based on these listings include one each for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad. The only catch is that images pertaining to these listings haven't actually leaked just yet, so we don't know exactly what these new figures will look like.
ComicBook
Xbox May Make Big Change to Series X|S Quick Resume Feature
Xbox may be making a big change to the Quick Resume feature on Xbox Series X|S. When the Xbox Series X|S was released in 2020, it wasn't as obvious of a leap as the PlayStation 5. Unlike the Sony console, it had the same UI, a slightly refined controller, and some other small tweaks, but the biggest changes were mostly within the hardware of the console so it could be extremely powerful. It didn't have the traditional fan fare of a brand new console with flashy new features and gimmicks, but there was one really notable addition that has been a bit of a game changer: Quick Resume. The feature allows players to essentially have a queue of games that save where you left off and you can return to them later, even if it has been months and you've played other games since then.
