Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
New California Law Could Become a Model for Other States Seeking to Protect Digital Information Related to Abortions
A new California law will explicitly protect digital information from being used by out-of-state investigators for procedures that are lawful in California. AB 1242 requires out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking data or records from businesses in California to attest that their investigation doesn't involve any crime related to an abortion that is legal under California law.
In groundbreaking plan, California allows affordable housing on some commercial properties
California lawmakers struck a seemingly impossible deal to build more housing in areas traditionally zoned for big box stores and office buildings.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
protocol.com
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worried about the economy? Demand for these jobs is high and growing
Which jobs are in demand?
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 12 States Still in the Process of Sending Relief Checks
Is your state among those sending additional stimulus funds?. Some states will continue relief efforts through the end of 2022. For residents who have not yet filed 2020 or 2021 tax returns, states may offer an extension. There's no denying that the last few years have been tough. Between the...
protocol.com
New York follows California’s lead to ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
The gas-powered vehicle ban dominoes have begun to fall. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the state will follow California’s lead in banning the sale of new gas- or diesel-powered cars beginning in 2035. Like the Golden State, New York has also set interim targets: 35% of new cars sold must be zero-emissions by 2026, and 68% by 2030.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
Is Cryptocurrency Dead?
Last November, the world was riding an all-time crypto high — new coins showed substantial promise, millions of dollars for a JPEG of a monkey seemed slightly less ludicrous, many businesses started to accept tokens as a form of payment, and countries even accepted Bitcoin as legal tender. The promise was endless: from using NFTS as new ways to support the arts, picking coins that were seemingly “stable” (and therefore less volatile) by being pegged to the U.S. dollar, and even buying mortgage products via blockchain all seemed like worthy reasons for gaining a stake in crypto. It wasn’t just hearsay — Bitcoin ( (~BTCUSD) ) was named the highest-performing asset class of the decade by March 2021.
Opinion: Is Bitcoin really money?
Cryptocurrency’s primary role is to be a form of money — but it doesn’t meet all of the criteria required to be classifed as money.
Legal or illegal, here to stay or not — migrants should be equipped with skills
The migrant arrivals to Martha’s Vineyard are but the most recent, high-profile example of a border crisis that continues unabated. While many solutions have been proposed – including shipping refugees to sanctuary locales, sending them home en masse and granting temporary stays – no one is proposing a remedy that, even to a small extent, would benefit the asylum seekers and the communities that receive them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Predicts ‘Face-Melter’ Crypto Rally, Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out
Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO Mark Yusko thinks that crypto already saw the worst of the bear market when Bitcoin (BTC) slid close to the $17,000 level this month. In a new interview on the YouTube channel Thinking Crypto, Yusko says that the price of digital assets may...
Crypto C-suite heads roll amid winter doldrums
The crypto C-suite and senior leadership have seen a rash of departures recently, with some stepping down amid scandal and others merely moving on. The big picture: CEO turnover in the U.S. jumped 8% in August from the previous month, led by departures in the technology and fintech sectors, according to recent research from Challenger Gray & Christmas. Peak turnover tends to hit during economic highs and lows, senior vice president Andrew Challenger tells Axios.
SFGate
Calif. is enjoying ‘good COVID weather' but winter may bring unpleasant surprises
LOS ANGELES — California is entering the fall with coronavirus in retreat. Cases have fallen significantly from the height of the omicron wave this spring and summer, and that has allowed government officials to ease both mask rules and recommendations. But health experts are warning these conditions could change...
Comments / 0