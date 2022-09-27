ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meek Mill And DJ Akademiks’ Feud Was Squashed Thanks To 21 Savage

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

On Monday (September 26), DJ Akademiks sat with The Breakfast Club to discuss the challenging week he’s had—from comments about OG rappers being “dusty” and Reginae Carter’s relationships, to a now-settled feud with Meek Mill .

He revealed to hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy that 21 Savage was the one to help make a truce between him and the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper.

More from VIBE.com

“21 Savage did something I thought was very dope,” said Ak. “He gave this explanation, he said, ‘When two friends are going at it, if it goes far enough, you got to pick a side.’ And he basically said it was going to a point where he was going to be forced to be like, ‘Yo, are you really rocking with this ni**a Ak or you rocking over here?’”

Crediting Meek’s maturity as the reason they were able to have a “real conversation,” he said, “[21] put us on the phone, and I got to salute Meek as well, because I don’t think a younger Meek Mill would’ve been on the phone, and I think Meek has shown a little bit of growth. I was down to have a conversation with him for, like, four or five years. We’ve been on DMs, but it’s never been a real conversation.”

Akademiks shared that his main goal was to relieve the tension with Meek. He said, “We did have a real conversation, and it was one of, ‘Let’s stop the petty bullsh*t to each other and if we’re not gonna be going all the way with it, let’s try to mend and build towards something that could be amicable.’ That don’t mean we’re going to be best friends in the club popping bottles, but we shouldn’t be at each other’s necks.”

The feud between the Off The Record podcast host and Meek Mill stems from Meek’s claims that Akademiks didn’t show his Wins & Losses album enough support on his platform. In a 2017 episode of Everyday Struggle Akademiks explained how it all began.

Related Story

Nicki Minaj Threatened DJ Akademiks And His Family He Says

“Meek, he didn’t appreciate I didn’t post his album [ Wins & Losses ],” he started. “However, it was really confusing to me ’cause about six months ago, Meek had sent me a DM — him and the rest of the ‘Chasers — they gave me a little digital jump and a light one. They said, ‘Listen, either post us this way or don’t post us at all.’

Claiming that threats led him not to post Meek at all, he said, “Next thing I’m seeing, they were threatening me. ‘When I see him, I’ma gonna give him a wedgie, I’ma slap him.’ I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t! I think I’m posting them wrong.’ So I stopped posting them. I guess album promo time … he’s like, ‘Where’s the ‘Chasers post?’ I didn’t know why he was surprised I didn’t post his album, but he clearly wanted me to post his album.”

Their feud came to a head in 2020, when the two got into a heated exchange on social media. Akademiks admitted to calling the police after Meek threatened to “green light” him. The issue then manifested on the Clubhouse app that December, where the two traded words about Akademiks allegedly fueling rap beef. 21 Savage was also in the Clubhouse room at the time, and did the noble thing by mediating the argument.

After the audio chat, Meek praised 21 on Twitter: “If you was there you know it was a great start for communication in hip hop! The way 21 handled it inspired me and was a good highlight!”

Akademiks followed up with, “21 savage one of the realest ni**as in Hip Hop. he can call a ni**a on their bullsh*t but still fw then & accept them 4 what they r.. if anybody ever seen the convo we had .. we talked privately the same exact way. I appreciate a ni**a being himself no matter who in the room.”

Watch DJ Akademiks’ full The Breakfast Club interview above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy

If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Boosie And Meek Mill Strongly Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz firmly believe that the music industry is blackballing DaBaby. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the two rappers took to Twitter and chimed in on the trending topic, stating that “something is going on.”More from VIBE.comBoosie Calls For Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer SeriesEbro Darden Responds To Claims He "Blackballed" DaBabyDaBaby Reacts To Low First Week Sales Projections For 'Baby on Baby 2' “They blatantly blackballing da baby,” the Philadelphia rapper expressed. “Not my business but ima observer.” Boosie followed suit about ten minutes later and gave his thoughts on the matter. The Baton Rouge native, who has collaborated...
MUSIC
Vibe

MC Lyte Shoots Down DJ Akademiks’ Remarks About “Dusty” Rap Pioneers

DJ Akademiks’ remarks about Hip-Hop pioneers looking “dusty” struck a nerve with various figures in the culture’s community who have voiced their displeasure with the media personality’s appraisal. The latest rap legend to respond to his take is MC Lyte, who deemed his commentary as a “disservice” and a poor example to the current generation of Hip-Hop fans. More from VIBE.comEbro Darden Responds To Claims He "Blackballed" DaBabyAkademiks Wants To Sit With LL Cool J Following "Dusty" CommentsMeek Mill And DJ Akademiks' Feud Was Squashed Thanks To 21 Savage “I think it does a disservice to us as a community to...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ebro Darden Responds To Claims He “Blackballed” DaBaby

Ebro Darden has responded to claims that he’s been a central figure in having rapper DaBaby “blackballed” following comments made by Hip-Hop personality DJ Akademiks. Akademiks recently shared news of projections for DaBaby’s new album, Baby on Baby 2 — which is expected to sell less than 20,000 copies in its first week of release — on social media. In the post, the Off The Record podcast host charged Ebro and Apple Music with being responsible for the drastic dip in sales for DaBaby, who sold over 120,000 copies of his last album, Blame It on Baby.More from VIBE.comBoosie And...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Meek
Vibe

Akademiks Wants To Sit With LL Cool J Following “Dusty” Comments

DJ Akademiks has all eyes on him this week as he’s made more than a few controversial comments regarding different players within Hip-Hop. On Monday (Sept. 26), the Off The Record podcast host visited The Breakfast Club to discuss a variety of topics, including calling pioneers of Hip-Hop “dusty.” Following his disparaging comments, many spoke out defending the pillars who laid the foundation for the very genre that allows Akademiks to thrive – including LL Cool J. More from VIBE.comLL Cool J Responds To DJ Akademiks Calling Hip-Hop Pioneers "Dusty"Meek Mill And DJ Akademiks' Feud Was Squashed Thanks To 21 SavageSnoop...
HIP HOP
Vibe

50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Boosie Calls For Boycott Of Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series

Boosie Badazz is calling for a boycott of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story due to racism.  The Baton Rouge native took to Twitter on Thursday (Sept. 29) to exorcise his qualms with Netflix over the latest portrayal of the caucasian serial killer. More from VIBE.comBoosie And Meek Mill Strongly Believe DaBaby Is Being BlackballedJamie Foxx And John Boyega Solve Crime Their Own Way In 'They Cloned Tyrone' TeaserT.I., Boosie Working On Collaboration Album And Reality Show “Us as Blacks, we need to ban this Dahmer movie. This is some sick sh*t what he did to our race, this is some sick sh*t,” the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Tha#The Breakfast Club#Og
Vibe

Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kim Burrell ‘Disappointed’ In Yolanda Adams’ Critique Of Controversial Sermon

Kim Burrell has expressed her “disappointment” in fellow gospel great Yolanda Adams’ past public critique of a controversial sermon many deemed to be homophobic. During a visit to Tamron Hall Thursday, Burrell, 50, addressed the 2016 sermon wherein she made comments about the “perverted homosexual spirit,” taking Adams to task for calling her out publicly and inadvertently adding fuel to the fire of those wishing to “cancel” the vocalist.More from VIBE.comKim Burrell's Radio Show Cancelled Amidst Homophobic ControversyJamie Foxx And John Boyega Solve Crime Their Own Way In 'They Cloned Tyrone' TeaserJamie Foxx Drops "Bud (Mowing Down Vamps)" Music Video “I was...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Accused Gunman In PnB Rock Murder Proclaims His Innocence

Following the arrest of two suspects in PnB Rock’s murder, a man who was accused of being the gunman has publicly proclaimed his innocence. Emmanuel Danquah, also known as “South Side Chief,” was identified by multiple social media users as a possible suspect due to a prior disagreement he with the late rapper. Many theorized that Danquah’s Instagram Live dispute with PnB back in 2021 could have been his motive. Making an appearance on the Drea O Show, Danquah refuted all claims that he had any connection with PnB Rock’s murder. “I want everybody to know I had nothing to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Gets Age Warning Removed From “Likkle Miss Remix” Video

On Monday (Sept. 26), YouTube removed the age restriction placed on Nicki Minaj’s latest video, “Likkle Miss Remix,” following Minaj’s rant about the video streaming service being “hypocritical.” YouTube immediately placed an age restriction on the Drevinci x Gtown-directed video upon its release. After the visual displayed a warning that it was “not suitable for viewers under the age of 18,” Minaj clapped back at Youtube on her Instagram. More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Addresses New Generation Of "Entitled" Female RappersFor MC Lyte, Being A Trailblazer Is All About Continuing To BuildBLEU and Nicki Minaj Deliver Music Video For New Single "Love In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Gucci Mane Regrets Dissing Jeezy’s Dead Homie During ‘Verzuz’

Gucci Mane regrets dissing the dead during his Verzuz with Jeezy. During an appearance at the Rap Radar Live discussion at the 2022 Revolt Summit, Gucci sat down with Elliott Wilson to discuss his career.  The duo spoke about the viral 2020 Verzuz matchup between himself and Jeezy, where Gucci dissed the Snowman’s dead associate, Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III. More from VIBE.comSwizz Beatz, Timbaland, And Triller Reach A Settlement In 'Verzuz' LawsuitBig Sean Re-Issues 'Detroit' For Its 10-Year AnniversaryDiddy's Revolt Summit To Return With Big Freedia, Gucci Mane, DJ Drama, And More The artist, legally known as Radric Delantic Davis, 42,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Tyler Perry Responds To Spike Lee’s Past Criticism Of Madea

Tyler Perry has offered a new response to Spike Lee’s past criticism of his famous character, Madea. As a guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the filmmaker, 53, discussed the titular character being called “coonery buffoonery” in 2009 by Lee. More from VIBE.comTyler Perry To Receive Honorary AARP Purpose Prize AwardTyler Perry Once Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For One Day Of WorkTyler Perry's First Screenplay 'A Jazzman's Blues' To Premiere On Netflix “There’s a certain part of our society, especially Black people in the culture that…they look down on certain things within the culture. For me, I love the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Eminem And Royce Da 5’9″ Share Moving Tribute Videos For Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay

The battle rap community suffered a tragic loss earlier this month (Sept. 4) when Pat Stay was fatally stabbed in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Among the many who paid the late 36-year-old their respects, Hip-Hop’s own Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″ are the latest to share words on what Stay meant to them as part of a benefit event organized in his memory. “I just wanna send my condolences out to the Pat Stay family and friends,” the “Lose Yourself” artist said. “Bro, I know we never got a chance to meet, but I’ve been a huge fan of yours for years....
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

T.I., Boosie Working On Collaboration Album And Reality Show

T.I. and Boosie Badazz are currently piecing together a joint project and a reality show. During an interview with B High ATL on Monday (Sept. 26), Boosie disclosed the news to the radio show, detailing the forthcoming album’s recording process. More from VIBE.comBoosie Badazz Recalls Memories Of Pimp C And Bun B's MentorshipT.I. Receives Georgia's Outstanding Citizen Award For Community ServiceBoosie Badazz Disagrees With R. Kelly's 30-Year Prison Sentence: 'He Didn't Kill Anyone' “Me and T.I. got an album on the way,” the Baton Rouge rapper, 39, said. “We send [the songs] back and forth, and we gonna get it in for...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jadakiss Names Biggie, Nas, And More As Top 5 Rap Voices Ever

Jadakiss has long been regarded as having one of the most memorable rap voices in the history of the genre, thus he is the ideal candidate to decide who else in the culture deserves to make that list. “This show is amazing, cause nobody never asked me who I think got the top five or top three type of voices.” Kiss said on new Uproxx show Fresh Pair, hosted by producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs.More from VIBE.comBET Hip-Hop Awards Announce DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' And Cypher LineupLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsMa$e Previews...
HIP HOP
Vibe

WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment

Top salaried WNBA players are opting out of playing in Russia during the offseason as Brittney Griner is still incarcerated in the country on cannabis charges, according to the Associated Press.  Per the outlet, WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, and Jonquel Jones — who have all played for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg team with Griner — are turning down millions of dollars to play in another country this winter, with Turkey and Hungary looking like high prospects. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Sentenced To 9 Years In Russian Drug CaseFloyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023Dennis Rodman Shares Plans To...
BASKETBALL
Vibe

B.G.’s Compassionate Release Gets Rejected A Third Time

B.G. has been denied compassionate release for the third time.  The artist, legally known as Christopher Noel Dorsey, 42, had another federal prisoner plead with the courts to reconsider him for compassionate release and not hold his 2021 denial against him. More from VIBE.comBirdman Shares Update On B.G.'s Prison ReleaseBirdman's Brother, "The Original Hot Boy," Breaks Silence After Prison ReleaseKodak Black Threatens Yung Miami In New Freestyle From Jail However, according to VladTV, a U.S. District judge rejected the Louisiana rapper’s court filing, entitled “The Court Misconstrued Defendant’s Motion,” and his early release request after three days of review.  Birdman had recently shared a...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash

The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.More from VIBE.com'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dead at 25Celebrity Vixens Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend in HoustonVixen Chat: 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey Reveals Her Beauty Secrets “Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Vibe

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy