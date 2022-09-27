ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Florida Panthers’ goalie Spencer Knight signs 3-year extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The Florida Panthers agreed to terms Tuesday with goaltender Spencer Knight on a three-year contract extension.

The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and is worth $13.5 million ($4.5 million per season), per reports.

Knight, 21, went 19-9-3 with a .908 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average in 32 games last season.

“Spencer is a phenomenal goaltender, as well as an exceptional athlete and person,” general manager Bill Zito said in a news release. “He has thrived in his professional career, dedicating himself to his training through his first two seasons with our organization. With this extension, we are excited about the present and future of Panthers goaltending.”

Knight is 23-9-3 with a .909 save percentage, 2.74 GAA and two shutouts since being drafted in the first round (13th overall) out of Boston College in 2019.

–Field Level Media

