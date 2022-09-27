Body Sep. 30—Oklahoma got its best chance to score when Bailey Wesco poked the ball around her defender to set up a one-on-one with Iowa State’s goalkeeper. Wesco tried to get around Chloe Broughton but was grabbed and pulled down to the ground. Broughton was given a red card and the Sooners got a free kick from just a few steps outside of the penalty box.

