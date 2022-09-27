Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
OU football: Gray producing as one of nation’s top running backs through four games
Body Sep. 30—Eric Gray looked like a man on a mission. With the Sooners trailing Kansas State at halftime last Saturday, Gray took two handoffs to start the second half for gains of 11 and 17 yards, respectively. On the fourth play, Gray caught a pass from Dillon Gabriel for 19 yards.
Ponca City News
OU soccer: Sooners break through late against Iowa State, keep winning streak alive
Body Sep. 30—Oklahoma got its best chance to score when Bailey Wesco poked the ball around her defender to set up a one-on-one with Iowa State’s goalkeeper. Wesco tried to get around Chloe Broughton but was grabbed and pulled down to the ground. Broughton was given a red card and the Sooners got a free kick from just a few steps outside of the penalty box.
Ponca City News
OU football: Sooners’ defense looking to bring back physicality against TCU
Body Sep. 28—The Oklahoma defensive line had performed like one of the nation’s best through three weeks. The Sooners recorded 13 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, ranking in the top five nationally in both categories. The pass rush and physicality projected to be a huge problem for Adrian Martinez and the Kansas State offense last Saturday.
Ponca City News
Emmary Rose Elizondo named Standing Bear Pow Wow Princess
The Standing Bear Foundation is proud to introduce the 2022-2023 Standing Bear Pow Wow Princess, Miss Emmary Rose Elizondo (Kaw/Osage). She is an enrolled member of the Kaw Nation of Oklahoma, she is also Osage, Pawnee, Sauk and Fox, Otoe Missouria, Cheyenne, Chumash, Hidatsa, and Cherokee descent. She’s 15 years old and a sophomore at El Reno High School, El Reno, Oklahoma. Emmary is the…
