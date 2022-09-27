ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more

By Ryan Henry
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Business to Botana Expo after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” President & CEO Esmeralda Villarreal said. “This is an opportunity for the community  to get reacquainted with the services and restaurants available in the city of Brownsville.”

According to chamber officials, the Business to Botana Expo offers the community and local businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups a chance to make connections with others and enjoy the local cuisine.

Entry is free for visitors and free to exhibitors who provide samples. No registration is required, the chamber said.

For more information, log on to bit.ly/BusinessToBotana or call the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce at (956) 542-4341.

